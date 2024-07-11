BreakingNews
High school football: Centerville offensive tackle commits to Big Ten school

Credit: David Jablonski

2 hours ago
Another local prep product is planning to play in the Big Ten next year.

Centerville offensive lineman Kuol Kuol announced Wednesday night he has verbally committed to Purdue less than a month before preseason practice begins for his senior season.

A 6-foot-6, 260-pound three-star prospect, Kuol chose the Boilermakers from a offer list of nearly 20 schools that also include Boston College, Iowa State, Michigan State and many MAC schools.

He is rated the No. 58 prospect in Ohio according to 247Sports Composite rankings for the class of 2025.

He is the second area player to pick Purdue, joining Lakota West linebacker Grant Beerman.

Fourteen local players have verbally committed to FBS schools from the class of 2025: Bellefontaine quarterback Tavien St. Clair (Ohio State), Northmont defensive end Cedric Works Jr. (Kentucky), Lakota West tight end Luka Gilbert (Miami, Fla.) Trotwood-Madison offensive lineman Jermiel Atkins (Kentucky), Hamilton defensive end Trey Verdon (Iowa State), Wayne quarterback Tyrell Lewis (Arkansas State), Wayne receiver Ka’Maurri Smith (Cincinnati), Wayne receiver Teaunn Hunter (Kent State), Stebbins offensive lineman Isiah Stoudemire (Western Kentucky), Lakota West tight end/defensive end Vincent Giordano (Bowling Green), Springfield tight end Zy’Aire Fletcher (Kent State) and Trotwood-Madison defensive back Jahmale “JC” Clark (Massachusetts).

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

