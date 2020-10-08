High school football: COVID-19 knocks Fairborn out of OHSAA playoffs

From Fairborn City Schools public relations representative Pamela Gayheart:

The Fairborn High School Varsity Football season will be put on hold until Saturday, October 17th due to COVID-19. Any student-athletes who were directly impacted have been contacted directly by Fairborn High School Administration.

The Skyhawks will not be playing in the first round of the football playoffs. FCS encourages all students to wear masks, social distance and follow all safety protocols. These are unprecedented times and we will continue to work with staff, students and the community to keep the lines of communication open in the best interest of the health and safety of all.

- Fairborn City Schools