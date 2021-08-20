High School Football: Fairmont kicks off 100th season with win over Alter

Waiting 24 months for another shot at neighborhood rival Alter, the Firebirds delivered a stunning 16-7 victory at packed Roush Stadium. It was the 54th meeting between the teams who did not play last year during a COVID-shortened season. It marked the third time in the last four meetings Fairmont was victorious. Alter had won 13straight prior.

The Firebirds netted field goals on their first three possessions but delivered a knockout blow on their fourth when Male’k Hillon hit Dustin Gustwiler for a 5-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-3 from the Alter 5-yard line with 10:50 to play. Fairmont had elected to kick a field goal, but called a timeout and reconsidered.