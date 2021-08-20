High School Football: Fairmont kicks off 100th season with win over Alter

KETTERING -- Fairmont kicked off its 100th year of football Thursday with one of the program’s more memorable wins.
Waiting 24 months for another shot at neighborhood rival Alter, the Firebirds delivered a stunning 16-7 victory at packed Roush Stadium. It was the 54th meeting between the teams who did not play last year during a COVID-shortened season. It marked the third time in the last four meetings Fairmont was victorious. Alter had won 13straight prior.
The Firebirds netted field goals on their first three possessions but delivered a knockout blow on their fourth when Male’k Hillon hit Dustin Gustwiler for a 5-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-3 from the Alter 5-yard line with 10:50 to play. Fairmont had elected to kick a field goal, but called a timeout and reconsidered.
Alter had the ball just four times. The Knights scored on their first possession for a 7-0 lead but critical negative yardage plays and penalties, including one that nullified a 73-yard touchdown run by Ohio State recruit CJ Hicks, hampered the next three drives. The Knights managed 177 yards of offense and completed just one of three pass attempts.
Fairmont rode workhorse Drew Baker (33 carries for 147 yards), Hillon’s arm (3-for-3 passing for 57 yards) and a dominating offensive line (32:25-15:35 edge in time of possession). Kicker Will Holt, who had three field goals last season, was 3-for-3 with makes from 37, 29 and 26yards. The Firebirds were 3-for-3 on fourth down.
Alter plays Thurgood Marshall at Centerville next week, while Fairmont hosts Trotwood-Madison.