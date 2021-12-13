High school football: Local players committed to FBS schools

With the early signing period set to begin Wednesday, more than a dozen senior football players from our coverage area have verbally committed to Division I FBS schools.
They are among 17 players whose names appear in the 247Sports Composite rankings for the state of Ohio for 2022 with the Big Ten, SEC, Notre Dame and more among the destinations.
Here is a look at those players:
Area rank (state rank), name, high school, college
1 (1). C.J. Hicks, LB, Alter — Ohio State
2 (7). Aamil Wagner, OL, Wayne — Notre Dame
3 (6). Tegra Tshabola, OL, Lakota West — Ohio State
4 (8). Jyaire Brown, DB, Lakota West — Ohio State
5 (11). Elijah Brown, TE, Wayne — Alabama
6 (12). Alex Afari, DB, Lakota West — Kentucky
7 (14). Derrick Shepard Jr., DL, Alter — Cincinnati
8 (15). Kaleb Johnson, RB, Hamilton — Iowa
9 (22). Charlie Enrich, ATH, Lakota East — Purdue
10 (27). Delian Bradley, DB, Springfield — undecided
11 (28). Chase Harrison, QB, Centerville — Marshall
12 (46). Te’Sean Smoot, QB, Springfield — undecided
13 (54). Adam Trick, DE, Wayne — Miami University
14 (60). Tyron Darby, RB, West Carrollton — undecided
15 (61). Kendrix Goodman, OL, Fairfield — undecided
16 (66). Taran Tyo, OL, Versailles — Ball State
17 (73). Bryan Henderson, DL, Lakota West — Buffalo
