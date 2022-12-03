High School Football: Marion Local beats Kirtland for second straight state title, 13th overall

CANTON — The Marion Local Flyers are state champions for the second straight seasonn.
The Flyers beat Northeast Ohio powerhouse Kirtland 14-6 in the Division VI state championship in front of 3,960 fans on a windy Saturday afternoon at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
Marion Local won its 13th state championship in 16 state final appearances since 1999.
The Flyers took the lead in the second quarter on a 2-yard run by senior Darren Meier with 1:39 remaining in the first half. The Hornets drove into Flyer territory on their next possession, but Marion Local senior Aidan Eifert intercepted a pass to end the threat.
In the third quarter, senior Nathan Buschur returned an interception 57 yards for a touchdown to give the Flyers a 14-0 advantage.
A few minutes later, the Hornets scored on a 10-yard TD pass from Jake LaVerde to Will Sayle to cut the lead to 14-6.
Kirtland drove the ball into Marion Local territory late in the fourth quarter, but turned the ball over on downs from the Flyers 44 with 2:43 remaining.
Marion Local set a state record with 11 shutouts this season, allowing just 39 points all season. In the playoffs, the Flyers outscored their opponents 232-9 in six games.
It was the fourth state final meeting between Marion Local and Kirtland. The Hornets won in 2015 and 2018, while the Flyers won in 2017 and 2022. A year ago, the Flyers beat Newark Catholic 42-7 to win the D-VII state championship.
