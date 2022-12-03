High School Football: Marion Local beats Kirtland for second straight state title, 13th overall

A few minutes later, the Hornets scored on a 10-yard TD pass from Jake LaVerde to Will Sayle to cut the lead to 14-6.

Kirtland drove the ball into Marion Local territory late in the fourth quarter, but turned the ball over on downs from the Flyers 44 with 2:43 remaining.

Marion Local set a state record with 11 shutouts this season, allowing just 39 points all season. In the playoffs, the Flyers outscored their opponents 232-9 in six games.

It was the fourth state final meeting between Marion Local and Kirtland. The Hornets won in 2015 and 2018, while the Flyers won in 2017 and 2022. A year ago, the Flyers beat Newark Catholic 42-7 to win the D-VII state championship.