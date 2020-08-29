High School Football: Miamisburg, Fairborn, Tipp, C-J, Franklin score Week 1 wins

Chaminade Julienne 21, Harrison 17: Luke Chandler threw two touchdowns in the first quarter to help CJ stake an early lead, and David Frederick Jr. added an 11-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter. Chandler finished 13-of-20 for 110 yards with scoring strikes to Kenyon Owens and Jason Ward.

Clinton-Massie 42, Alter 32: Alter stormed back from a slow start, taking a 32-26 lead in the fourth quarter after an 11-play 86-yard drive. Clinton-Massie answered with a Carson Van Hoose scoring run to take the lead back and the win in a battle of area heavyweights.

Franklin 17, Monroe 0: Cyrene Williams put Franklin on the board with a rushing score in the first quarter and Pierce Bauerle added a rushing TD in the final minute of the second quarter.

Miami East 7, Twin Valley South 6: The victory marked win No. 300 for the Miami East football program.

New Bremen 20, Minster 0: Mitchell Hays posted two touchdown runs and Zach Bertke tacked on another score to pace New Bremen, which beat Minster for the first time since 2009.

Versailles 34, Anna 14: Carson Bey and Jack Osborne each tallied a pair of rushing scores to help Versailles knock off defending state champion Anna.