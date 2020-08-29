High School Football: Miamisburg, Fairborn, Tipp, C-J, Franklin score Week 1 wins

Justin Barry tossed a pair of touchdowns and ran another in in leading Miamisburg to a 37-8 win over Beavercreek.
Barry finished 11-of-17 with 271 yards through the air. Austin Plowman caught a 24-yard TD pass from Barry and ran back a punt 39 yards for a score and Corwyn Hurt hauled in two interceptions.
Fairborn 21, Xenia 16: Xenia pulled ahead with two touchdowns in the second quarter but Fairborn stormed back with 21 points in the second half, capped by Hunter Warner’s six-yard go-ahead TD scamper in the fourth quarter. Patrick Parrish had a 38-yard rushing TD to put Fairborn on the board and Dwight Lewis notched the tying score off a Parrish pass.
Stebbins 28, West Carrollton 25: Stebbins rallied with 21 second-half points to pull out the win. Marvelous Rutledge led the way with 16 carries for 156 yards and two touchdowns and Nate Keller ran in the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter. Kamaury Cleveland threw three touchdowns in a losing effort for West Carrollton.
Tippecanoe 30, Butler 13: Troy Taylor threw a touchdown and ran another in, Nick Shirley had a receiving score and a kickoff return for a TD and Gavin Garlitz posted a long interception return for a touchdown to pace Tippecanoe.
Chaminade Julienne 21, Harrison 17: Luke Chandler threw two touchdowns in the first quarter to help CJ stake an early lead, and David Frederick Jr. added an 11-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter. Chandler finished 13-of-20 for 110 yards with scoring strikes to Kenyon Owens and Jason Ward.
Clinton-Massie 42, Alter 32: Alter stormed back from a slow start, taking a 32-26 lead in the fourth quarter after an 11-play 86-yard drive. Clinton-Massie answered with a Carson Van Hoose scoring run to take the lead back and the win in a battle of area heavyweights.
Franklin 17, Monroe 0: Cyrene Williams put Franklin on the board with a rushing score in the first quarter and Pierce Bauerle added a rushing TD in the final minute of the second quarter.
Miami East 7, Twin Valley South 6: The victory marked win No. 300 for the Miami East football program.
New Bremen 20, Minster 0: Mitchell Hays posted two touchdown runs and Zach Bertke tacked on another score to pace New Bremen, which beat Minster for the first time since 2009.
Versailles 34, Anna 14: Carson Bey and Jack Osborne each tallied a pair of rushing scores to help Versailles knock off defending state champion Anna.