X

High school football: More changes coming to playoffs

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Highlights: Northmont tops Middletown in football playoffs

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Sports | 24 minutes ago
By Marcus Hartman

The OHSAA football playoffs are expanding again.

The organization that governs scholastic athletics in Ohio announced Thursday its board of directors approved a proposal to increase the number of teams that make the playoffs in each region to 16.

That is double the number that made it in 2019.

ExploreThe top 20 college prospects in the area this spring

Changes were already in store, but they have been overhauled before being implemented.

While eight teams per region have made the playoffs since 1999, that number was set to increase to 12 this fall in a move first announced last spring.

In the prior plan, four teams would have gotten byes in the first round.

The new plan that will be implemented calls for everyone to be in action in the first week of the playoffs with the No. 1 seed hosting the No. 16, No. 2 hosting No. 15 and so on.

The higher-seeded teams will also host in round two before neutral sites are used in the later rounds.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.