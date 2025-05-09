High school football: More than 30 players pick up scholarship offers after recruiting showcase

The annual high school football recruiting showcases held throughout Southwest Ohio and beyond have not always yielded immediately results in previous years.
They have been a chance for college coaches to get to know prospects they might not have been aware of yet or take a closer look some who were already on the radar.
Getting to see a player move in person is a big deal for scouts, but the events were mostly an information-gathering opportunity in the first few years they took place.
This year appears to be an exception as players from across the Miami Valley announced receiving new scholarship offers in the days following the combines early last week.
Here is a closer look at players who reported receiving new offers in the past few days:
Class of 2026 (seniors to be)
Preston Allen, Springfield DE: Wheeling University, Butler University, Defiance University
Elijah Appleberry, Trotwood-Madison LB: Youngstown State
Elijah Berman, Chaminade Julienne OL: Kent State (already had many offers including Miami University, Navy, Ohio, Army and Bowling Green)
Jerome Flowers Jr, Springfield LB: Defiance
Sherrod Lay, Springfield WR/CB: Wittenberg, Defiance
Nick Lauter, Lebanon TE: Louisville
Javion Lewis, Wayne DL: Kent State (first Division I offer)
Jaxon Long, Springboro WR: Lehigh
Tre’san Montgomery, Springfield CB/SS: Defiance
Tresten Nichols, Trotwood-Madison DB/WR: Western Michigan, Central State
Pete Pendergest, Badin OL: Bowling Green, Penn, Citadel, Yale, Brown, Kent, Liberty,
Royce Rogers, Springfield DL: Western Michigan, Ohio University (already had Buffalo, Kent State, Youngstown State)
Dallas Shehee, Trotwood-Madison QB: Central State
Derrick “JD” Singletary, Middletown DE: Ball State
Daquan Shaw, Springfield WR/OLB: Defiance
Jayden Seay, Lakota East WR: James Madison, Charleston University
Justyce Taylor, Trotwood-Madison WR/DB: Central State
Evan Weinberg, Springboro DE: Penn, Mercyhurst
Class of 2027
Tyler Carpenter, Trotwood-Madison LB: Toledo
Jaiden Davis, Middletown DE/DT: Iowa
Jahmiere Daniels, Springfield LB: Maryland University, Miami University, Bowling Green, Toledo
Darius Dennis, Trotwood-Madison LB: Miami University, Western Michigan, YSU
Jeremiah Nash, Trotwood-Madison DT: Miami University
Reilly Newman, Lakota West LB: Purdue, Oregon, Iowa, Kentucky, Bowling Green (already had Miami U, Toledo, Stanford, Maryland)
Kenyon Norman, RB Lakota West: Boston College, Kent, Pitt, Western Michigan, Miami University
Jackson Smith, QB Lakota West: Kent State
Tyrel Thompson Springfield DE/OLB: Miami University, Temple University
Class of 2028
Kavon Blackmon, Springfield OL: Temple, Bowling Green, Toledo
Greg Lawrence III, Fairfield WR: Miami University, Toledo
Jameer Whyce, Trotwood-Madison: Miami University, Western Michigan
Jariah Zigo, Trotwood-Madison DB: Western Michigan (first offer)
Class of 2029
Timmothy Thompson Jr., Springfield WR/DB: Temple
