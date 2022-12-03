High School Football: New Bremen routs Warren JFK to win second state title

CANTON — For the second time in three seasons, the New Bremen Cardinals are state champions.
Senior quarterback David Homan rushed for 234 yards and four touchdowns as New Bremen beat Warren JFK 38-6 in the Division VII state championship game on Saturday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
New Bremen finished the season 13-3, winning six straight games to claim the second state title in school history.
The Cardinals scored on their opening possession as senior running back Hunter Schaefer capped a 13-play, 64-yard drive with a 2-yard TD run.
New Bremen forced a three-and-out on the next possession, but Homan fumbled the punt, giving the Eagles the ball at the Cardinals’ 22-yard line. Warren JFK eventually lined up for a field goal, but a delay of game penalty pushed them back to the 13-yard line. They chose to go for it instead and were held on fourth down.
From that point forward, Homan took over. The senior scored on rushing touchdowns of 67 and 41 yards to break the game open in the second quarter.
Schaefer hit a 35-yard field goal as time expired to give the Cardinals a 24-0 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, Warren JFK’s Caleb Hadley hit Aidan Rossi on a 27-yard TD pass to cut the lead to 24-6.
Homan followed with TD runs of 27 and 7 yards to give the Cardinals a 38-6 lead and trigger the running clock.
New Bremen senior defensive back Carter Elking and senior defensive lineman Evan Eyink each had interceptions for the Cardinals.
Warren JFK saw its eight-game winning streak snapped, finishing its season 13-2. The Cardinals also beat the Eagles 31-0 in the D-VII state championship game in 2020.
