High School Football: New Bremen routs Warren JFK to win second state title

From that point forward, Homan took over. The senior scored on rushing touchdowns of 67 and 41 yards to break the game open in the second quarter.

Schaefer hit a 35-yard field goal as time expired to give the Cardinals a 24-0 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, Warren JFK’s Caleb Hadley hit Aidan Rossi on a 27-yard TD pass to cut the lead to 24-6.

Homan followed with TD runs of 27 and 7 yards to give the Cardinals a 38-6 lead and trigger the running clock.

New Bremen senior defensive back Carter Elking and senior defensive lineman Evan Eyink each had interceptions for the Cardinals.

Warren JFK saw its eight-game winning streak snapped, finishing its season 13-2. The Cardinals also beat the Eagles 31-0 in the D-VII state championship game in 2020.