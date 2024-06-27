High school football: Northmont standout makes his college choice

Works is the top-rated defensive prospect in the area for the class of 2025 and No. 9 prospect in Ohio per 247Sports Composite rankings, which survey the ratings of multiple recruiting services.

A four-star prospect, Works is the No. 204 overall prospect in the composite rankings but much higher in 247′s in-house rankings, where he is No. 86 nationally and sixth in Ohio.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Works had 82 tackles, including 10 for loss and 6.5 sacks, last season as Northmont went 7-5.

He also averaged 3.3 points and 3.4 rebounds in 14 games for the Thunderbolts basketball team.

Works is the eighth area player to commit to a Division I FBS school from the class of 2025, joining Bellefontaine quarterback Tavien St. Clair (Ohio State), Lakota West tight end Luca Gilbert, Hamilton defensive lineman Trey Verdon (Iowa State), Wayne quarterback Tyrell Lewis (Arkansas State), Wayne receiver Ka’maurri Smith (Cincinnati), Wayne receiver Teaunn Hunter (Kent State) and Lakota West tight end/defensive lineman Vincent Giordano (Bowling Green).

St. Clair is the top-rated prospect among area schools followed by Works, Gilbert and Trotwood-Madison offensive lineman Jermiel Atkins, who has not announced a commitment.

Explore Ohio State offers speedy Wayne sophomore

This is shaping up to be a big year for the area and major college prospects as another 20 or so seniors-to-be already hold at least one FBS offer.

Works chose the Wildcats from an impressive offer list that also included Florida, Louisville, Michigan State, Penn State and Cincinnati.

Northmont offensive lineman Jayden Clark also has a big group of scholarship offers despite missing last season with a knee injury.