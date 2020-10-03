High school football: Northmont stuns Wayne with 4th-down TD pass in final minute for 28-27 win

Coach Tony Broering’s Thunderbolts have made a habit of exciting finishes, having rallied to beat Springboro 40-36 in the opener, coming back from 21 points down to top Springfield 38-35 in overtime two weeks ago and erasing a 14-point third quarter deficit last week in a 40-34 overtime win against Miamisburg last week.

This time they trailed by as many as 17.

The Warriors scored first on a 3-yard run by Cam Fancher, who kept the ball on a zone read and raced in behind left tackle Ahmil Wagner late in the first quarter.

Wayne struck again moments later when Adam Trick blocked a Northmont punt and recovered it for a touchdown.

The Thunderbolts responded with a long drive capped by Cade Rice’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Rod Moore with 6:29 on the clock.

Wayne drove inside the Northmont 10-yard line on its next two possessions but had to settle for three points as Justin Doan made a 32-yard field goal.

Fancher has a pair of touchdown run wiped out, one in each drive, and turned the ball over on downs.

Northmont went three-and-out to start the third quarter, and Jah’rod Lankford’s punt return gave the Warriors good field position.

They took advantage, driving 49 yards for another touchdown.

This time Jordan Ward did the honors, powering in from the 2-yard line to extend Wayne’s lead to 17 points.

Northmont countered with a 37-yard touchdown connection between Rice and Markus Allen, who beat double coverage to pull down a fade pass at the goal line.

The Thunderbolts wasted a golden opportunity to get within one score when they took over at the Wayne 12 after the Warriors went for it on 4th-and-1 and were stuffed.

Hindered by a third down holding penalty, they ended up settling for a 47-yard field goal try that went wide left.

Doan added three more points with a 30-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter.

Then it was Rice and Allen again, this time hooking up for a 25-yard score when Rice scrambled around long enough to find Allen open over the middle in the end zone with 6:44 left.

After turning the Warriors over on downs, Northmont got the ball back at the Wayne 43 with 2:21 left.

Rice found Moore for 17 yards on first down and Allen for 16 more on the next play to give the Thunderbolts a first-and-goal, but they looked to be done when Rice threw incomplete on a fourth-and-20 set up by a holding penalty that negated a Rice touchdown run.

Wayne was called for roughing Rice, though, and Northmont got a new set of downs at the 10-yard line with 1:15 left.

They needed all of them, setting up Allen’s heroics.

Next week Northmont, the No. 2 seed in the Division I, Region 3 playoffs, will play host to Middletown.

Sixth-seeded Wayne (4-2) will have a rematch with No. 11 Centerville, a team the Warriors beat on their own last-minute touchdown in Week 3.