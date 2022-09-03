High school football: Piqua pummels Troy to even Ohio’s most contested rivalry

“At this point we’ve overcome our in experience on the defensive side of the ball.”

Piqua returned just four starters on defense (all linebackers).

In a 55-0 Week 1 win over Belmont, the Indians allowed 32 total yards. In a 58-0 Week 2 win over West Carrollton, Piqua surrendered 185.

Troy gained 155 yards, 69 of which came on the game’s last two plays.

Of Piqua’s seven forced turnovers this season, four have been returned for touchdowns.

“Everyone on our defense is a film rat,” senior defensive back Bryson Stanley said. “We all love watching film and we know what the other team is going to do before they do it. I think that’s a big reason for us causing turnovers.”

Stanley got the scoring started with a 36-yard interception return for a touchdown with 5:32 to play in the first quarter. It was the second straight week he had a pick six. Forty-three seconds later, Piqua’s Brennan Johns returned a fumble 11-yards for a touchdown. Following a botched punt snap on Troy’s ensuing possession, Piqua took over at the Trojan 15-yardline and added a 29-yard Jackson Trombley field goal.

Troy mustered just 23 yards on five first quarter possessions.

Piqua’s offense netted two second-quarter touchdowns on a 7-yard run by Ky Warner and a 2-yard run by Sam Schmiesing. The Indians’ defense added a 36-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Colten Beougher.

The second half was played under a running clock.

Piqua outgained Troy 168-76 in the first half despite only having four possessions to the Trojans’ eight. The Indians notched seven negative yardage plays on defense.

Piqua scored on all three second half drives - an 11-yard touchdown pass from Brady Ouhl to Mickey Anderson, a 24-yard run by Schmiesing and a 23-yard run by Andrew Miller.

The Indians finished with 355 yards of offense.

No Ohio rivalry has been played more than Piqua-Troy. Only Massillon-McKinley (1894) and Dover-New Philadelphia (1894) are older.

“Four years ago at a pep rally, I told this senior class, when they were freshmen, that they could be the people that came in and tied this (series) up,” Nees said. “I didn’t have to have a huge amount of pregame talk, because everybody new that. These guys embrace (the rivalry). They enjoy it. Some people say it’s just another game, but these kids get into it.”

“There’s no better feeling,” Stanley said. “I’m glad we left a legacy here and tied it up so the underclassmen can take the lead next year.”