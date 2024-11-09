High School Football Playoff Roundup: Alter stuns unbeaten Wyoming; Bellbrook advances; Xenia, Butler, Tipp fall

Rod Owens, Noah Lawson and John Keighley each snagged an interception to lead the defensive effort.

Alter improved to 7-5 and advance to face Taylor in the Division IV, Region 16 playoff bracket. Wyoming finished 11-1.

OTHER GAMES

Division II

Region 8

Harrison 45, Xenia 28: Gavin McManus went 19-of-35 for 280 yards with four touchdowns, two each to Trimonde Henry and Shawn Fishwick, in a losing effort. Xenia closes out the season at 10-2.

Anderson 49, Butler 14: Tayven Crump returned an interception 103 yards for a touchdown along with hauling in a TD catch from Mason Reckner in the loss for Butler, which wraps up the year with a 9-3 mark.

Division III

Region 12

Bellbrook 24, McNicholas 21: Jude Omiatek, Tanner Stewart and Gage Cameron each tallied a touchdown and Riley Ferrin drove through the game-winning field goal for Bellbrook, which moves on to face undefeated Wapakoneta.

St. Marys Memorial 16, Tippecanoe 14: St. Marys hit the go-ahead field goal with nine seconds to play to upset the unbeaten No. 1 seed. Tippecanoe had its home win streak stopped at 29, finishing the year at 11-1. St. Marys will play London.

Division IV

Region 16

Indian Hill 16, Clinton-Massie 13, OT: Clinton-Massie had its field goal attempt blocked in overtime.

Division V

Region 20

Greeneview 28, Lima Bath 24: Alex Horney scrambled for four touchdowns and undefeated Greeneview recovered a fumble with 26 seconds to play to secure the victory. Greeneview advances to play Indian Lake.

Indian Lake 28, Preble Shawnee 14: Drake Cosby ran for a pair of touchdowns and Madden Lillard passed for one and threw for another to lead Indian Lake. Brody Morton accounted for both touchdowns for Preble Shawnee.

Division VII

Region 28

Marion Local 56, Tri-Village 14: Parker Hess rushed for 143 yards with four touchdowns and undefeated Marion Local extended its state-record win streak to 60 games. Trey Sagester threw two touchdowns in the loss for Tri-Village. Marion Local will face Ansonia next.