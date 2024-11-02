High School Football Playoff Scoreboard

Friday’s Results
Division I
Region 2
Centerville 42, Beavercreek 0
Dublin Coffman 49, Westland 42
Fairmont 42, Central Crossing 7
Hilliard Davidson 52, Marysville 7
Lebanon 42, Northmont 21
Hilliard Bradley 34, Springfield 30
Springboro 59, Dublin Jerome 13
Wayne 26, Middletown 20
Region 4
Elder 28, Mason 3
Hamilton 28, Oak Hills 0
Lakota East 42, West Clermont 28
Lakota West 49, Walnut Hills 0
Moeller 63, Sycamore 7
Princeton 48, Fairfield 7
St. Xavier 41, Milford 0
Winton Woods 35, Little Miami 0
Division II
Region 8
Anderson 78, Edgewood 7
Badin 14, Trotwood-Madison 12
Butler 31, Lima Senior 0
Harrison 43, Troy 7
Kings 10, Withrow 0
La Salle 69, Monroe 21
Mount Healthy 26, Aiken 20
Xenia 31, Sidney 14
Division III
Region 12
Bellbrook 47, Meadowdale 12
Chaminade Julienne 44, Bellefontaine 28
London 39, Ross 14
McNicholas 35, Celina 3
St. Marys Memorial 28, Miami Trace 24
Tippecanoe 49, Talawanda 7
Wapakoneta 48, Franklin 7
Wilmington 37, Batavia 34
Division IV
Region 16
Alter 14, Eaton 0
Brookville 43, CHCA 42, OT
Clinton Massie 41, Roger Bacon 7
Indian Hill 50, Northridge 14
Taft 50, Kenton Ridge 7
Taylor 43, Urbana 6
Valley View 26, New Richmond 20
Wyoming 49, Shroder 14
Division V
Region 20
Greeneview 27, Graham 6
Indian Lake 19, Versailles 7
Lima Bath 51, Carlisle 21
Madeira 28, Williamsburg 6
Miami East 14, Milton-Union 6
Preble Shawnee 28, Marion Pleasant 0
Waynesville 42, Middletown Madison 9
West Liberty-Salem 41, Arcanum 26
Division VI
Region 23
Centerburg 34, Reedsville Eastern 12
Col. Crawford 37, Monroe Central 36
Fort Frye 40, Buckeye Trail 22
Grandview Heights 41, Marion Elgin 6
Ridgewood 28, Mechanicsburg 21
Newcomerstown 23, Grove City Christian 14
Northmor 42, Caldwell 0
Waterford 34, Fairbanks 21
Region 24
Anna 61, Lima Perry 14
Cin. Country Day 39, Deer Park 14
Coldwater 58, Covington 0
Northeastern 41, MVCA 0
Portsmouth West 42, Chesapeake 24
Purcell Marian 34, Paint Valley 21
Rock Hill 30, Madison-Plains 21
SBEP 54, Dayton Christian 0
Division VII
Region 26
Col. Grove 42, North Baltimore 8
Delphos St. John’s 28, Upper Scioto Valley 22
Gibsonburg 21, Arlington 6
Leipsic 30, Ada 22
Lima Central Catholic 33, Pandora-Gilboa 28
McComb 28, Edon 14
Sycamore Mohawk 49, Edgerton 14
Tiffin Calvert 55, Hardin Northern 25
Region 28
Ansonia 46, Twin Valley South 8
Cin. College Prep 20, Southeastern 7
Fort Loramie 49, Ridgemont 22
Lehman Catholic 46, Riverside 13
Marion Local 68, Fort Recovery 0
Minster 75, Manchester 14
St. Henry 13, New Bremen 10
Tri-Village 43, Waynesfield-Goshen 7
