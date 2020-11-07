High School Football playoff scoreboard

Football
STATE SEMIFINALS
Friday’s Results
Division I
Pickerington Central 38, Mentor 31
St. Xavier 12, Springfield 10
REGIONAL FINALS
Friday’s Results
Division II
Akron Hoban 31, Hudson 14
Avon 20, Avon Lake 17
La Salle 35, Winton Woods 10
Massillon 43, Massillon Perry 13
Division III
Alter 35, Ross 21
Chardon 38, Canfield 6
Col. St. Francis DeSales 38, Col. Bishop Hartley 7
Tiffin Columbian 17, Parma Heights Holy Name 14
Division VII
Lima Central Catholic 62, Hopewell-Loudon 20
New Bremen 24, Marion Local 17
Newark Catholic 10, Shadyside 7
Warren JFK 21, Lucas 0