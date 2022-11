High School Football Playoff Scoreboard

In Other News

1

Undefeated Milton-Union rolls into regional finals

2

No. 24 Dayton dominates final minutes to beat SMU

3

Archdeacon: Wayne grad steps up, backs up her name as UD’s team leader

4

Ohio State vs. Indiana: Alter grad back for Hoosiers; other storylines...

5

Indiana at Ohio State: What you need to know about Saturday’s game