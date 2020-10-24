High school football playoffs: Touchdown in waning moments lifts Anderson past Piqua

In a crazy final three minutes, Piqua (7-1) completed a comeback from being down 20-7 on Ca’Ron Coleman’s 2-yard touchdown run and a two-point pass from Brady Ouhl to Jerell Lewis.

Tied 22-22, Anderson chose not to punt on fourth-and-4 from its own 31. Piqua forced and incomplete pass and took possession with 1:57 left.