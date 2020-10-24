High school football playoffs: Touchdown in waning moments lifts Anderson past Piqua

Jackson Kuhn’s 48-yard touchdown pass with 28 seconds left lifted Anderson to a 29-22 Division II, Region 8 playoff victory over Piqua, handing the Indians their first loss.
In a crazy final three minutes, Piqua (7-1) completed a comeback from being down 20-7 on Ca’Ron Coleman’s 2-yard touchdown run and a two-point pass from Brady Ouhl to Jerell Lewis.
Tied 22-22, Anderson chose not to punt on fourth-and-4 from its own 31. Piqua forced and incomplete pass and took possession with 1:57 left.
The Indians reached the six on a 24-yard run by Jasiah Medley. But an unsportsmanlike penalty at the end of the play backed the Indians up to the 21. Ouhl was intercepted after another penalty and Anderson had the ball at the 26 with 1:03 left and two timeouts.
Kuhn quickly moved the Redskins to midfield. On the touchdown, he scrambled to his left and threw deep to Jerrick McClanahan for the winning score.