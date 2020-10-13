High School Football Playoffs Week 2 Schedule

Below is the schedule for the second round of the Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs. Divisions I, II, III and VII play on Friday nights, while Divisions IV, V and VI play on Saturday. All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Friday’s Games
Division I
Region 2
Springboro at Dublin Coffman
Fairmont at Olentangy Liberty
Dublin Jerome at Northmont
Wayne at Springfield
Region 4
Lakota East at Lakota West
Colerain at Mason
Elder at Princeton
Moeller at St. Xavier
Division II
Region 8
Xenia at Winton Woods
Troy at Edgewood
Talawanda at Kings
Withrow at Turpin
Little Miami at La Salle
Sidney at Stebbins
Harrison at Piqua
Teays Valley at Anderson
Division III
Region 11
Wilmington at St. Francis De Sales
Zanesville at Jonathan Alder
Miami Trace at London
Region 12
Chaminade Julienne at Bellbrook
Franklin at St. Marys Memorial
Goshen at New Richmond
Monroe at Ross
Wapakoneta vs. Badin at Monroe
Mount Healthy at Tippecanoe
Carroll at Trotwood
Dunbar at Alter
Division VII
Region 26
Delphos St. John’s at Lima Central Catholic
Region 28
Cedarville at Marion Local
Fayetteville-Perry at New Miami
Cin. College Prep at Tri-Village
Lockland at Riverside
Troy Christian at Fort Loramie
Tri-County North at Ansonia
Southeastern at New Bremen
Grove City Christian at St. Henry
Saturday’s Games
Division IV
Region 16
Thurgood Marshall at Clinton-Massie
Bethel-Tate at Waynesville
Norwood at Waverly
Chillicothe Unioto at McNicholas
Oakwood at Indian Hill
Milton-Union at Valley View
Taylor at Wyoming
Eaton at Graham
Division V
Region 18
Genoa Area at North Union
Indian Lake at Bucyrus Wynford
Region 20
Carlisle at Roger Bacon
Taft at Greenon
Preble Shawnee at Versailles
Madeira at CHCA
Madison-Plains at Blanchester
Madison at Springfield Shawnee
Purcell Marian at Brookville
Mariemont at West Liberty-Salem
Division VI
Region 24
Triad at Coldwater
Fairbanks at Fort Recovery
Anna at West Jefferson
Arcanum at Covington
Deer Park at Mechanicsburg
Greeneview at Paint Valley
Parkway at Frankfort Adena
Minster at Allen East