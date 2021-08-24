High School Football: Quarterbacks impress in starting debuts

“Gavin McManus is going to be our guy,” Harden told his staff. “And he’s done nothing but step up to the challenge and meet it every time.”

McManus’ biggest challenge came this past Friday when he started his first high school game and led Xenia to a 34-14 victory over Beavercreek. McManus, who is 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, completed 10 of 20 passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns.

“He’s got a rocket for an arm and his ability to be accurate is what makes him a little different from most,” Harden said. “The parts that make him special right now is his ability to understand and read the defense and he has good arm talent for sure.”

Harden’s arrival was good timing for McManus. Previous coach Trace Smitherman, who resigned in December after four years and leading Xenia to its first playoff victory, ran a triple-option offense with little passing. Junior Tremell Wright has moved from quarterback to wide receiver in Harden’s power spread offense. Wright, who is 5-11, caught three passes for 71 yards, including a 51-yard touchdown, in the opener.

“He’s definitely helped him with leadership and how to handle everything,” Harden said. “Tremell’s done a great job of being supportive of Gavin and being the rock for our team.”

Wright’s running mate on the outside is 6-3 senior Runako Tucker, who caught three passes for 87 yards and a touchdown.

“It helps Gavin when you see guys on the perimeter that can stretch defenses and make plays for you out in space,” Harden said. “When you have that, it makes things a lot easier for you.”

Several area quarterbacks made impressive starting debuts this past Friday. Here are the ones who passed for over 100 yards:

Seniors

Donavin Johnson, Sidney: In a 20-14 loss to Bellefontaine, Johnson completed 13-of-24 passes for 156 yards and one touchdown. He threw three interceptions.

Juniors

Liam Poronsky, Tippecanoe: In a 24-14 loss to Bellbrook, Poronsky completed 10-of-25 passes for 104 yards. He threw two interceptions.

Logan Cloyd, West Carrollton: In a 31-7 loss to Miamisburg, Cloyd completed 18-of-30 passes for 228 yards and a touchdown. He threw one interception.

Sophomores

Luke Seibert, Vandalia Butler: In a 28-13 loss to Northmont, Seibert completed 23-of-33 passes for 283 yards and two touchdowns. He threw one interception.

Caden Henson, Valley View: In a 25-7 victory over Springfield Shawnee, Henson completed 8-of-14 passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns.

Cahke’ Cortner, Northmont: In a 28-13 win over Butler, Cortner completed 14-of-20 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns.

Freshman

Tyrell Lewis, Wayne: In a 41-7 win over Dunbar, Lewis completed 9-of-15 passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns. He threw one interception.

Gavin McManus, Xenia: In a 34-14 win over Beavercreek, McManus completed 10 of 20 passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns.