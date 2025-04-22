High school football recruiting: GWOC QB picks up first FBS offer

Shane Cole has officially joined the ranks of FBS prospects.
The Centerville quarterback reported receiving a scholarship offer from Akron, his first from a Division I school, this week after visiting the Zips as well as the University of Cincinnati and Charlotte.
Listed at 6-foot-3, 190-pounds, Cole threw for 1,460 yards and 13 touchdowns with 10 interceptions as a junior last fall for the Elks.
He completed 131 of 255 passes and ran for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns as Centerville made the Division I state semifinals for the first time since 1991.
Credit: Marcus Hartman
Credit: Marcus Hartman
With Cole at the controls, the Elks won a share of the GWOC title for the second season in a row and beat rival Wayne twice, including 23-14 in a regional final at Welcome Stadium.
Credit: Marcus Hartman
Credit: Marcus Hartman
He was one of several juniors to play a key role for the Centerville offense, a group that included leading receivers Ryan Swanson and Quincy Capogna and running back Parker Johnson.
The 6-4, 200-pound Capogna also made recruiting news this week as he visited the University of Dayton and announced he has been invited to camp at Northwestern this summer.
Here is a look at what else went on over the past week on the recruiting trail (all players are in the class of 2026 unless otherwise noted):
- Nick Lautar, Lebanon TE: Earned offers from Cincinnati and Rutgers
- Will Strong, Tippecanoe WR: Picked up first Division I offer from Army
- Laaren Cornwall, Middletown DB: Western Michigan offer
- John Lumpkin III, Trotwood-Madison TE (’27): Announced he has offers from Toledo, Bethune-Cookman and Texas Southern
- Jonathan Hewitt, Eaton K: Visited Ohio State for the Buckeyes’ spring game one weekend and Michigan the next; Also went to Tennessee
- Jahmiere Daniels, Springfield TE (’27): Invited to Iowa State camp this summer
- Paxton Tengesdahl, Wayne OL: Visited Kent State
- Luke Mullinger, Centerville LB: Visited Eastern Michigan for its spring game and Ohio University
- Deaunte White, Xenia RB: Visited Penn
- Jackson Smith, Lakota West QB (’27): Visited Notre Dame
- Xavier Ratica, Lakota West TE (’27): Visited Kent State
- Cole Albers, Minster TE/DE: Visited Indiana
- Evan Weinberg, Springboro DE/TE: Visited Wake Forest
- Lem Grayson, Badin RB: Visited Ohio U.
- Pete Pendergest, Badin OL: Visited Northwestern
- Ben Sakach, P/WR: Invited to Arkansas and TCU
About the Author