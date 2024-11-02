High School Football roundup: Xenia wins first-ever home playoff game; Centerville, Fairmont, Springboro roll

Gavin McManus got the rally started in the third quarter with a rushing touchdown.

In the fourth, Ronnie Butler returned an interception for a TD and Deaunte White put the game away with his second rushing score of the night.

Ethan New threw for a touchdown and ran in another in the loss for Sidney, which finished the year at 5-6.

Xenia improved to 10-1, winning a home playoff game for the first time in school history, and will host Harrison in the second round.

OTHER GAMES

Division I

Region 2

Fairmont 42, Central Crossing 7: Damien Pattin ran for two touchdowns and hit Egan Kreiber on a TD throw to lead Fairmont. Logan Doty and Nolan Stringer each tallied a rushing TD and Skyler Slifer returned a punt for a score.

Lebanon 42, Northmont 21: Bryce Bohman gave Lebanon the lead heading into halftime with an interception return for a touchdown and Lebanon pulled away in the second half, scoring its first playoff win since 2002.

Centerville 42, Beavercreek 0: Parker Johnson ran for four touchdowns and J.P. Mercer caught a pair of TD scores as Centerville cruised to a win. Shane Cole finished 12-of-15 for 154 yards with a TD pass.

Springboro 59, Dublin Jerome 13: Mattias Brunicardi bruised his way to four rushing touchdowns in the first half as Springboro jumped ahead early. Drew Balogh highlighted the defense with a 74-yard interception return for a TD.

Region 4

Hamilton 28, Oak Hills 0: Antonio Mathis punched in a touchdown run and connected with R.J. Shepherd on a pair of TD throws to lead Hamilton. Gracen Goldsmith added a rushing TD to round out the scoring for Hamilton.

Lakota East 42, West Clermont 28: Ryder Hooks rushed for 272 yards and scored four touchdowns and Jamison Kitna was 14-of-23 for 201 yards with two TD throws to lead Lakota East. Zion Neal and Patrick MacFarlane each hauled in a score.

Lakota West 49, Walnut Hills 0: Sam Wiles threw a touchdown and ran for another for Lakota West. Jackson Smith, Kenyon Norman and Braydon Johnson each tacked on a TD run and Rece Mason and Trey Barnette both returned a punt for a score.

Princeton 48, Fairfield 7: Tyon Spiller snagged a 24-yard touchdown pass from Dominic Back to put Fairfield ahead early but Princeton got going in the second quarter to put the game out of reach.

Division II

Region 8

Harrison 43, Troy 7: Aiden Kirkpatrick threw the lone touchdown for Troy and eclipsed the 1,000-yard passing mark on the season.

Division III

Region 12

Tippecanoe 49, Talawanda 7: Larkin Thomas tossed four touchdowns in the first half, three to Jackson Davis, and Tippecanoe moved to 11-0.

Wilmington 37, Batavia 34: Dylan Groves drilled the game-winning field goal as time expired for Wilmington.

Division IV

Region 16

Alter 14, Eaton 0: Drew Cripps scored on runs of 65 yards and 45 yards to lead Alter.

Brookville 43, CHCA 42, OT: Bayne Boston scrambled for a touchdown in overtime and Jake Lenser converted the game-winning two-point conversion run to give Brookville the upset win.

Clinton Massie 41, Roger Bacon 7: Peyton Warren ran in a pair of touchdowns and Eli Muterspaw, Kaden Zantene and Brady Dillon added a rushing TD apiece for Clinton-Massie.

Indian Hill 50, Northridge 14: Teon Hill and Chris Evans had a touchdown apiece in a losing effort for Northridge.

Division V

Region 20

Indian Lake 19, Versailles 7: Madden Lillard threw two touchdowns and Indian Lake picked up its first playoff victory since 2020.

Division VII

Region 26

Delphos St. John’s 28, Upper Scioto Valley 22: 15th seeded DSJ scored 21 unanswered points in the second half for the rally upset.

Region 28

Marion Local 68, Fort Recovery 0: Justin Knouff tossed three touchdowns, Parker Hess ran in three more and Marion Local stretched its state record win streak to 59 consecutive games.

Fort Loramie 49, Ridgemont 22: Fort Loramie won a playoff game for the seventh consecutive season.