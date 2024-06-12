BreakingNews
Mother passes through Dayton on race across U.S. to honor of late daughter who died from rare cancer

High school football: Springfield Srs. adding scholarship offers

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports
By
14 minutes ago
X

Zy’Aire Fletcher announced Wednesday receiving a scholarship offer from Kent State.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Fletcher is a 247Sports three-star prospect in the class of 2025.

He is listed as “athlete” in the recruiting database but played offensive line for the Wildcats last season as they went to the Division I state championship game for the third year in a row.

He already had offers from Toledo, Bowling Green, Kentucky, Eastern Kentucky, Temple and Middle Tennessee State.

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

As usual, Springfield has multiple Division I FBS prospects in its senior class.

Jamli Miller, a 6-2 receiver, is another three-star prospect for the Wildcats. He has 10 offers, including Miami (Ohio), Charlotte, Temple, Massachusetts and several other MAC schools.

Jackson Heims, a 6-3 defensive end, has offers from Kent State, Temple, UMass and Eastern Michigan.

Credit: Name Test

Credit: Name Test

The younger classes also promise to produce college prospects, and three have reported receiving FBS offers.

Sincere Keyes, a receiver and defensive back in the class of 2026, picked up an offer from Central Michigan last week, while classmate Deontre Long has an offer from Toledo.

The 5-10, 175-pound Long ran for 899 yards and eight touchdowns last fall while Keyes was credited with 13 tackles.

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

In the 2027 class, Braylon Keyes also has a Toledo offer after he saw time at quarterback and defensive back for the Wildcats last fall.

Springfield’s 2024 class sent cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. to Ohio State, receiver Da’Shawn Martin to Kent State and running back Jayvin “Bay Bay” Norman to Eastern Michigan.

In Other News
1
Ohio State to lead Big Ten in all-sports competition for 2023-24
2
OHSAA approves requests from schools to move up to Division I
3
High school football recruiting: Area prospects making official visits
4
FC Cincinnati ownership group exploring bid to bring professional...
5
Browns top WR Amari Cooper absent from team’s minicamp as he enters...

About the Author

Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top