High school football: Springfield tops Wayne in GWOC opener, remains unbeaten

Schondelmyer completed 13 of 17 passes in the first half for 165 yards. Daylen Bradley caught touchdown passes of 2 and 14 yards and Shawn Thigpen caught a 5-yard TD pass.

“When we go empty, I’ve got five weapons that I know are capable of making big plays,” Schondelmyer said. “So it’s not me thinking about I’m going get this guy the ball here. I’m going to find who’s open and get them the ball and they understand that. We’ve got a lot of dudes.”

Springfield coach Maurice Douglass spent the past three seasons watching Te’Sean Smoot run the offense as a passer and the team’s leading rusher. It’s different with Schondelmyer not being the runner Smoot was, but he likes what he’s seeing from the passing game.

“He’s done a good job of leading the group, and the kids love him,” Douglass said.

Wayne (2-2) took an early 7-0 lead on Tyrell Lewis’ 12-yard touchdown pass to Teaunn Hunter. From there the Warriors moved the ball into Springfield territory several times and got a great chance off a turnover. But they turned the ball over on downs several times and missed two field goals.

“You got to give them credit, they took advantage of their opportunities,” Wayne coach Roosevelt Mukes said. “They made plays when the had to and we didn’t.”