High School Football: State championship schedule, matchups

Sports
By Staff Report
0 minutes ago
The matchups are set for the 52nd annual Ohio High School Athletic Association football state championship games, which kick off Thursday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

All seven title games will be televised on Spectrum News 1.

Tickets for the championship games are available online at www.ohsaa.org/tickets

Below is the schedule of championship games:

Pairings shown with Associated Press state rank.

Designated home team listed first.

Thursday, Nov. 30

Division II

No. 1 Massillon Washington (15-0) vs. No. 3 Akron Archbishop Hoban (13-1), 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 1

Division VI

No. 1 Kirtland (14-1) vs. Versailles (13-2), 10:30 a.m.

Division III

No. 1 Toledo Central Catholic (15-0) vs. No. 4 Columbus Bishop Watterson (14-1), 3 p.m.

Division I

Springfield (10-5) vs. No. 1 Lakewood St. Edward (13-1), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Division VII

No. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (15-0) vs. No. 5 Dalton (13-1), 10:30 a.m.

Division V

No. 1 Perry (15-0) vs. No. 2 Liberty Center (15-0), 3 p.m.

Division IV

No. 5 Cleveland Glenville (12-2) vs. Alter (12-3), 7:30 p.m.

