High School Football state playoff scoreboard

Springfield against Marysville in a Division I regional final on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Hilliard Darby High School. David Jablonski/Staff
Caption
Credit: David Jablonski

Sports
1 hour ago

Friday’s Results

DIVISION I

Springfield 27, Marysville 0

Lakewood St. Edward 41, Medina 6

Moeller 21, Lakota West 17

Upper Arlington 21, Pickerington Central 14, 3OT

DIVISION II

Akron Hoban 49, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 24

Avon 43, Tol. Central Catholic 42, OT

Uniontown Green 26, Massillon Washington 25

Winton Woods 38, Piqua 17

DIVISION III

Badin 21, Bellbrook 9

Chardon 31, Dover 3

Granville 57, Mount Orab Western Brown 49

West Holmes 31, Parma Heights Holy Name 21

DIVISION IV

Carroll Bloom-Carroll 14, St. Clairsville 3

Clinton-Massie 28, McNicholas 27

Port Clinton 49, Van Wert 21

Youngstown Ursuline 64, Beloit West Branch 35

