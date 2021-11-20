High School Football state playoff scoreboard

Friday’s Results
DIVISION I
Springfield 27, Marysville 0
Lakewood St. Edward 41, Medina 6
Moeller 21, Lakota West 17
Upper Arlington 21, Pickerington Central 14, 3OT
DIVISION II
Akron Hoban 49, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 24
Avon 43, Tol. Central Catholic 42, OT
Uniontown Green 26, Massillon Washington 25
Winton Woods 38, Piqua 17
DIVISION III
Badin 21, Bellbrook 9
Chardon 31, Dover 3
Granville 57, Mount Orab Western Brown 49
West Holmes 31, Parma Heights Holy Name 21
DIVISION IV
Carroll Bloom-Carroll 14, St. Clairsville 3
Clinton-Massie 28, McNicholas 27
Port Clinton 49, Van Wert 21
Youngstown Ursuline 64, Beloit West Branch 35
