High School Football State Poll: Is your team ranked this week?

Below is the high school football state poll entering Week 8 of the regular season:
DIVISION I
1. Mentor (10) (7-0) 133 1
2. Cincinnati Winton Woods (7-0) 114 T2
3. Cincinnati Moeller (3) (6-1) 105 T2
4. Lakota West (1) (6-1) 69 4
5. Columbus Upper Arlington (6-1) 60 NR
6. Perrysburg (6-1) 59 6
7. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (6-1) 45 9
8. Galloway Westland (6-1) 42 10
9. Powell Olentangy Liberty (5-2) 41 5
10. Lakewood St. Edward (4-3) 26 7
Others receiving votes: 11, Grove City 13. 12, Hamilton 11. 13, Springboro 10. 14, Pickerington North 9. 15, Lorain 8. 16, Canton McKinley 5. 17, Cincinnati St. Xavier 5. 18, Cincinnati Princeton 4. 19, Lewis Center Olentangy 4. 20, Toledo Whitmer 3. 21, Pickerington Central 2. 22, Centerville 1. 23, Cincinnati Elder 1.
DIVISION II
1. Avon (8) (7-0) 124 1
2. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (2) (7-0) 103 3
3. Cincinnati Anderson (3) (7-0) 101 2
4. Medina Highland (7-0) 67 4
5. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (7-0) 64 6
6. Wadsworth (7-0) 62 10
7. Xenia (1) (7-0) 55 8
8. Sunbury Big Walnut (6-1) 26 NR
9. Massillon Washington (5-2) 23 9
(tie) Columbus Walnut Ridge (7-0) 23 NR
Others receiving votes: 11, Akron Hoban 21. 12, Macedonia Nordonia 19. 13, Harrison 19. 14, Lima Senior 17. 15, North Ridgeville 15. 16, Ashland 9. 17, Cincinnati La Salle 7. 18, Columbus St. Francis DeSales 6. 19, Columbus Franklin Heights 6. 20, Austintown-Fitch 2. 21, Badin 1.
DIVISION III
Rank School Total Points Previous
1. Columbus Bishop Watterson (5) (7-0) 114 1
2. Steubenville (2) (7-0) 101 2
3. Toledo Central Catholic (3) (6-1 ) 89 3
4. Tippecanoe (2) (7-0) 78 5
5. Aurora (1) (7-0) 72 7
6. Wapakoneta (7-0) 60 6
7. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (1) (7-0) 51 8
8. Youngstown Ursuline (6-1) 47 4
(tie) Dresden Tri-Valley (7-0 ) 47 9
10. Athens (7-0) 32 NR
Others receiving votes: 11, Granville 21. 12, Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph 18. 13, London 12. 14, Bellbrook 11. 15, Cleveland Benedictine 5. 16, Rocky River 4. 17, Gates Mills Hawken 4. 18, Medina Buckeye 2. 19, Wintersville Indian Creek 2.
DIVISION IV
1. Mentor Lake Catholic (9) (7-0) 125 2
2. Sandusky Perkins (1) (6-1) 84 1
3. Cincinnati Wyoming (3) (7-0) 82 T3
4. Perry (6-1) 72 T3
5. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (7-0) 66 6
6. Shelby (7-0) 53 9
7. Ontario (7-0) 51 7
8. Cleveland Glenville (1) (5-2) 50 5
9. St. Clairsville (7-0) 46 NR
10. Beloit West Branch (7-0) 34 8
Others receiving votes: 11, Clinton-Massie 32. 12, Streetsboro 27. 13, Germantown Valley View 19. 14, Lorain Clearview 16. 15, Cincinnati Indian Hill 7. 16, Springfield Kenton Ridge 3. 17, Struthers 1. 18, Urbana 1. 19, Chillicothe Unioto 1.
DIVISION V
1. Canfield S. Range (5) (7-0) 122 1
2. Liberty Center (3) (7-0) 105 2
3. Milan Edison (3) (7-0) 88 5
4. Oak Harbor (7-0) 65 6
5. Ironton (2) (6-1) 57 3
6. Greeneview (1) (7-0) 48 T9
7. Proctorville Fairland (7-0) 41 NR
7. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (5-1) 41 4
9. Gahanna Columbus Academy (7-0) 36 8
10. Preble Shawnee (7-0) 35 T9
Others receiving votes: 11, Barnesville 29. 12, Sugarcreek Garaway 28. 13, Belmont Union Local 18. 14, Pemberville Eastwood 16. 15, Akron Manchester 15. 16, Waynesville 7. 17, Versailles 6. 18, Garrettsville Garfield 5. 19, Findlay Liberty-Benton 5. 20, Wooster Triway 1. 21, West Liberty-Salem 1. 22, LaGrange Keystone 1.
DIVISION VI
Rank School Total Points Previous
1. Kirtland (8) (7-0) 132 2
2. Coldwater (6) (7-0) 130 1
3. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (7-0) 95 3
4. Columbus Grandview Heights (7-0) 81 5
5. Bluffton (7-0) 79 4
6. Galion Northmor (7-0) 64 6
7. West Lafayette Ridgewood (7-0) 54 7
8. Newcomerstown (7-0) 32 NR
9. Anna (5-2) 28 NR
10. Huron (6-1) 19 10
Others receiving votes: 11, Dalton 13. 12, Andover Pymatuning Valley 10. 13, Woodsfield Monroe Central 9. 14, St. Bernard 8. 15, Hamler Patrick Henry 5. 16, Bainbridge Paint Valley 5. 17, Cincinnati Country Day 3. 18, Leavittsburg Labrae 2. 19, Beverly Fort Frye 1.
DIVISION VII
1. Maria Stein Marion Local (14) (7-0) 140 1
2. Columbus Grove (7-0) 114 2
3. Jeromesville Hillsdale (7-0) 85 3
4. Minster (6-1) 76 4
5. Monroeville (7-0) 71 6
6. Edon (7-0) 70 7
7. Berlin Center Western Reserve (6-1) 59 5
8. Beaver Eastern (7-0) 39 9
9. Steubenville Catholic Central (6-1) 19 T10
(tie) Warren John F. Kennedy (6-1) 19 NR
Others receiving votes: 11, Malvern 18. 12, Gibsonburg 12. 13, Ansonia 11. 14, Windham 10. 15, Sycamore Mohawk 8. 16, Lima Central Catholic 6. 17, Sidney Lehman 6. 18, Ada 4. 19, Glouster Trimble 3.
About the Author