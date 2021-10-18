dayton-daily-news logo
High School Football State Poll: Is your team ranked?

Piqua senior running back Jasiah Medley scores a touchdown in the rain against Troy in the first half Friday night at Troy. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED
Piqua senior running back Jasiah Medley scores a touchdown in the rain against Troy in the first half Friday night at Troy. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED

Sports
By Associated Press
16 minutes ago

Below is this week’s Associated Press high school football state poll, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

DIVISION I

1. Medina (15) 9-0 202

2. Marysville (2) 8-0 169

3. Lakewood St. Edward (1) 8-1 146

4. Columbus Upper Arlington (1) 9-0 134

5. Springfield 7-1 96

6. New Albany 9-0 95

7. Cincinnati St. Xavier 7-2 89

8. Lakota West 7-1 82

9. Pickerington Central 8-1 75

10. Cincinnati Moeller (2) 7-2 71

Others receiving 12 or more points: Centerville (1) 13.

DIVISION II

1. Kings (12) 9-0 184

2. Piqua (1) 8-0 159

3. Akron Hoban (5) 7-2 153

4. Sunbury Big Walnut (2) 9-0 144

5. Cleveland Benedictine (1) 6-1 142

6. Medina Highland 8-1 84

7. Toledo Central Catholic 7-2 79

8. Avon (1) 7-2 74

9. Barberton 8-1 57

10. Hudson 8-1 47

Others receiving 12 or more points: Massillon Washington 31.Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 12.

DIVISION III

1. Chardon (20) 9-0 213

2. Badin (1) 8-0 176

3. Granville 8-0 147

4. Millersburg West Holmes 9-0 139

5. Dover 8-0 137

6. Norton 9-0 103

7. Hubbard 9-0 60

8. Chagrin Falls Kenston 8-1 54

9. Columbus Bishop Hartley 7-2 35

10. Aurora 7-2 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bellbrook (1) 23. St. Marys Memorial 20. Canfield 19.

DIVISION IV

1. Cincinnati Wyoming (17) 9-0 209

2. Bloom-Carroll (2) 9-0 187

3. Eaton (1) 9-0 144

4. Beloit West Branch 9-0 123

5. Cincinnati McNicholas (1) 8-0 115

6. Clarksville Clinton-Massie 7-1 99

7. Van Wert 8-1 93

(tie) Bellevue (1) 8-1 93

9. St. Clairsville 8-1 44

10. Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph 6-1 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: Port Clinton 25. LaGrange Keystone 15.

DIVISION V

1. Kirtland (21) 8-0 218

2. Canfield S. Range 9-0 179

3. Tontogany Otsego 8-0 169

4. Ironton 8-1 130

5. West Lafayette Ridgewood 9-0 119

6. Sugarcreek Garaway 9-0 98

7. Garrettsville Garfield 9-0 74

8. Piketon 8-0 56

9. Versailles 8-1 54

10. Preble Shawnee (1) 9-0 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bloomdale Elmwood 24. Elyria Catholic 15.

DIVISION VI

1. Archbold (15) 9-0 206

2. Mechanicsburg (5) 9-0 183

3. West Jefferson 9-0 150

4. Columbus Grove 9-0 120

5. Ashland Crestview 9-0 118

6. Beverly Fort Frye 7 -1 112

7. Coldwater (1) 7-2 93

8. New Middletown Springfield (1) 8-1 76

9. Columbia Station Columbia 8-1 43

10. Carey 8-1 23

Others receiving 12 or more points: Leavittsburg LaBrae 16. Mogadore 13.

DIVISION VII

1. Marion Local (22) 9-0 220

2. Lima Central Catholic 8-1 166

3. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 8-1 126

4. Newark Catholic 8-1 107

4. Sugar Grove Berne Union 8-0 107

6. Norwalk St. Paul 7-1 91

7. Tri-Village 8-1 90

8. Lucas 7-1 73

9. McComb 8-1 59

10. Shadyside 7-1 58

Others receiving 12 or more points: Edon 41. St. Henry 23. New Bremen 15. Dalton 13.

Associated Press

Associated Press
