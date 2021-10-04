High School Football State Poll: Where is your team ranked?

4. Cin. St. Xavier (3) 6-1 147

5. Marysville (1) 6-0 119

6. Upper Arlington 7-0 95

7. Massillon Jackson 7-0 87

8. Lakota West 6-1 57

9. Centerville (1) 6-1 39

10. New Albany 7-0 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Moeller 20. Lakota East 18. Pickerington Central 18.

DIVISION II

1. Cleveland Benedictine (18) 6-0 203

2. Kings (1) 7-0 172

3. Piqua (1) 7-0 123

4. Willoughby South 7-0 117

5. Medina Highland 6-1 90

6. Sunbury Big Walnut 7-0 88

7. Akron Hoban (1) 5-2 57

8. Cin. La Salle 4-2 49

9. Hudson 6-1 46

10. Tol. Central Catholic 5-2 36

Others receiving 12 or more points: Macedonia Nordonia 27. Ashville Teays Valley 24. Delaware Olentangy Berlin 23. Avon 22. Massillon Washington 21. Barberton 14. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 12.

DIVISION III

1. Chardon (16) 7-0 199

2. Badin (3) 7-0 180

3. Aurora (1) 7-0 151

4. Granville 6-0 120

5. Millersburg West Holmes 7-0 116

6. Dover 6-0 110

7. Norton 7-0 61

8. Ross 5-1 57

9. Chagrin Falls Kenston 6-1 41

10. Hubbard 7-0 20

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cols. Bishop Hartley 18. Steubenville 17. Bellbrook (1) 16. Monroe 16.

DIVISION IV

1. Cin. Wyoming (15) 7-0 195

2. Bloom-Carroll 7-0 168

3. Eaton (1) 7-0 143

4. Beloit West Branch (1) 7-0 121

5. Cin. McNicholas (2) 7-0 120

6. Waverly 6-0 86

7. Clinton-Massie 5-1 82

8. Van Wert 6-1 68

9. Bellevue (1) 6-1 50

10. Youngstown Ursuline (1) 4-2 41

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph 24. Navarre Fairless 17. St. Clairsville 14.

DIVISION V

1. Kirtland (20) 6-0 207

2. Canfield S. Range 7-0 166

3. Tontogany Otsego 6-0 147

4. Ironton 6-1 130

5. West Lafayette Ridgewood 7-0 100

6. Garrettsville Garfield 7-0 98

7. Sugarcreek Garaway 7-0 70

8. Piketon 6-0 61

9. Cin. Mariemont 6-1 36

10. Versailles 6-1 35

Others receiving 12 or more points: Preble Shawnee (1) 29. Pemberville Eastwood 19. Bloomdale Elmwood 17.

DIVISION VI

1. Archbold (12) 7-0 174

(tie) Mechanicsburg (5) 7-0 174

3. Coldwater (3) 6-1 129

4. Columbia Station Columbia 7-0 128

5. West Jefferson 7-0 114

6. Beverly Fort Frye 5-1 92

(tie) Columbus Grove 7-0 92

8. Ashland Crestview 7-0 83

9. Mogadore 6-1 51

10. Galion Northmor 7-0 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Middletown Springfield (1) 28. Arcanum 23. Carey 13.

DIVISION VII

1. Marion Local (21) 7-0 210

2. Newark Catholic 7-0 166

3. Norwalk St. Paul 7-0 147

4. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 6-1 98

5. Lima Central Catholic 6-1 93

6. Shadyside 6-0 85

7. Tri-Village 6-1 62

8. Sugar Grove Berne Union 7-0 59

9. Lucas 6-1 57

10. New Bremen 5-2 40

Others receiving 12 or more points: McComb 39. Edon 33. St. Henry 32.