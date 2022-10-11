dayton-daily-news logo
X

High School Football State Poll: Which are teams are ranked this week?

Sports
38 minutes ago

Below is this week’s poll with total points and first-place votes in parenthesis:

DIVISION I

1. Cin. Moeller (16) 8-0 177

2. Lakewood St. Edward (1) 7-1 153

3. Lakota West (1) 8-0 151

4. Springfield (1) 6-1 104

5. Dublin Jerome 7-1 75

6. Cin. Elder 6-2 64

7. Cin. Princeton 7-2 60

(tie) Cle. Heights 8-0 60

9. Gahanna Lincoln 7-1 53

10. Medina 7-1 48

Others receiving 12 or more points: Perrysburg 38. Centerville 37.

DIVISION II

1. Akron Hoban (12) 8-0 173

2. Cin. Winton Woods (5) 8-0 146

3. Massillon Washington 7-1 136

4. Xenia (1) 8-0 92

5. Avon 7-1 91

6. Hudson 8-0 81

7. Medina Highland 8-0 68

8. Tol. Central Catholic (1) 7-1 62

9. Kings 7-1 46

10. Painesville Riverside 7-1 38

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Austintown-Fitch 30. 12, Westerville South 26. 13, Edgewood 18. 14, Uniontown Lake 17. 15, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 12.

DIVISION III

1. Badin (15) 8-0 176

2. Chardon (3) 7-1 160

3. Canfield 6-1 122

4. Tippecanoe 7-1 93

5. Mount Orab Western Brown 7-1 81

6. Tiffin Columbian 7-1 72

7. Youngstown Ursuline 6-2 63

8. Youngstown Chaney 7-1 56

9. Bellbrook (1) 7-1 55

10. Dresden Tri-Valley 7-1 53

Others receiving 12 or more points: Wapakoneta 31. Columbus Bishop Watterson 20.

DIVISION IV

1. Cleveland Glenville (13) 8-0 181

2. Cin. Wyoming (4) 8-0 159

3. Millersburg West Holmes (2) 8-0 140

4. Steubenville 7-1 114

5. Van Wert 7-1 84

6. Sandusky Perkins 7-1 73

7. Beloit West Branch 7-1 72

8. Columbus East 7-0 54

9. Elyria Catholic 7-1 37

10. Chillicothe Unioto 7-1 26

(tie) Gallipolis Gallia Academy 7-1 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bishop Fenwick 25. St. Marys Memorial 15.

DIVISION V

1. Coldwater (8) 8-0 165

2. Ironton (5) 8-0 151

3. Liberty Center 8-0 127

4. Canfield S. Range (5) 8-0 124

5. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 8-0 113

6. Sugarcreek Garaway 8-0 83

7. Pemberville Eastwood 8-0 49

8. Milton-Union 8-0 45

9. Spr. Northeastern 8-0 37

(tie) Chillicothe Zane Trace 8-0 37

Others receiving 12 or more points: Valley View 24. Bloomdale Elmwood 21. Cincinnati Madeira 20. Greeneview (1) 15. Perry 14.

DIVISION VI

1. Marion Local (17) 8-0 188

2. Kirtland (2) 8-0 167

3. Carey 8-0 136

4. Mogadore 7-0 116

5. Ashland Crestview 8-0 100

6. Beverly Fort Frye 7-1 86

7. Versailles 6-2 72

8. Columbia Station Columbia 8-0 54

9. Lafayette Allen East 7-1 32

10. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 7-1 25

(tie) Tri-Village 7-1 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Youngstown Christian 16.

DIVISION VII

1. Warren John F. Kennedy (9) 6-1 173

2. Antwerp (3) 8-0 138

3. Newark Catholic 5-1 126

4. McComb (2) 7-1 117

5. New Bremen (3) 6-2 100

6. Ansonia (2) 7-1 88

7. Lowellville 8-0 77

8. Waynesfield-Goshen 8-0 51

9. Hannibal River 7-1 21

10. Ft. Loramie 6-2 20

Others receiving 12 or more points: Caldwell 18. Lima Central Catholic 18. Minster 17. Norwalk St. Paul 15. Arlington 15. Salineville Southern 13.

In Other News
1
Dragons lead Minor League Baseball in attendance for first time
2
Miami’s clinching drive vs. Kent State ‘took everybody’
3
Ryan Day says Buckeyes have to keep ‘building and growing’
4
Dayton picked to win A-10 by two more publications
5
ANALYSIS: 3 takeaways from Bengals’ loss to Ravens
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top