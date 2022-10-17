High School Football State Poll: Which area teams are ranked this week?

4. Springfield (3) 7-1 126

5. Cin. Elder 7-2 70

6. Cin. Princeton 8-1 65

7. Gahanna Lincoln 8-1 60

8. Medina 8-1 46

9. Perrysburg 8-1 44

10. Dublin Jerome 7-2 41

Others receiving 12 or more points: Centerville 35. Cleveland Heights 28.

DIVISION II

1. Akron Hoban (12) 9-0 168

2. Cin. Winton Woods (4) 9-0 147

3. Massillon Washington 7-1 122

4. Xenia (1) 9-0 99

5. Tol. Central Catholic (1) 8-1 78

6. Avon 8-1 74

7. Medina Highland 9-0 73

8. Hudson 9-0 56

9. Painesville Riverside 8-1 41

10. Kings 8-1 37

Others receiving 12 or more points: Edgewood 27. Austintown-Fitch 21. Uniontown Lake 19. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 13.

DIVISION III

1. Badin (15) 9-0 172

2. Chardon (2) 7-1 148

3. Canfield 7-1 110

4. Mount Orab Western Brown 8-1 106

5. Tippecanoe 8-1 104

6. Bellbrook (1) 8-1 53

(tie) Youngstown Chaney 8-1 53

8. Youngstown Ursuline 7-2 43

9. Wapakoneta 8-1 37

10. Col. Bishop Watterson 8-1 31

(tie) Thornville Sheridan 8-1 31

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tiffin Columbian 28. Dresden Tri-Valley 25. Jackson 24. Bellefontaine 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Cle. Glenville (14) 9-0 173

2. Cincinnati Wyoming (3) 9-0 157

3. Millersburg West Holmes (1) 9-0 142

4. Steubenville 8-1 114

5. Van Wert 8-1 87

6. Sandusky Perkins 8-1 83

7. Beloit West Branch 8-1 78

8. Elyria Catholic 8-1 34

9. Chillicothe Unioto 8-1 25

10. Columbus East 7-1 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: St. Clairsville 16. Fenwick 15. St. Marys Memorial 14.

DIVISION V

1. Coldwater (9) 9-0 157

2. Ironton (6) 9-0 142

3. Canfield S. Range (1) 9-0 116

4. Liberty Center 9-0 109

5. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 9-0 90

6. Sugarcreek Garaway 9-0 69

7. Pemberville Eastwood 9-0 41

8. Milton-Union 9-0 40

(tie) Springfield Northeastern 9-0 40

10. Chillicothe Zane Trace 9-0 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Valley View 24. Bloomdale Elmwood 21. Perry 18. Cincinnati Madeira 17. Greeneview (1) 15.

DIVISION VI

1. Marion Local (14) 9-0 167

2. Kirtland (3) 9-0 151

3. Carey 9-0 126

4. Mogadore 8-0 107

5. Ashland Crestview 9-0 92

6. Beverly Fort Frye 8-1 73

7. Columbia Station Columbia 9-0 50

8. Versailles 6-3 43

9. Lafayette Allen East 8-1 41

10. Tri-Village 8-1 37

Others receiving 12 or more points: Youngstown Christian 15.

DIVISION VII

1. Warren John F. Kennedy (8) 7-1 154

2. Newark Catholic 6-1 124

3. Antwerp (2) 9-0 105

4. McComb (2) 8-1 101

5. Ansonia (3) 8-1 87

6. New Bremen (2) 7-2 84

7. Lowellville 9-0 82

8. Waynesfield-Goshen 9-0 48

9. Ft. Loramie 7-2 30

10. Hannibal River 8-1 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Central Catholic 21. Minster 19. Arlington 16.