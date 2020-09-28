X

High School Football State Poll: Which area teams are ranked?

By Associated Press

Below is this week’s Associated Press state high school football state poll. First-place votes in parenthesis:

DIVISION I

1, Pickerington Central (16) 5-0 195

2, Dublin Coffman (1) 5-0 159

3, Lakota West (1) 4-0 147

4, Lakewood St. Edward (2) 4-1 140

5, Mentor 4-1 103

6, Perrysburg 5-0 99

7, Northmont (1) 5-0 87

8, Cincinnati Princeton 4-1 63

9, Canton McKinley 4-1 49

10, Springfield 4-1 46

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati St. Xavier 24. Pickerington North 18.

DIVISION II

1, Akron Hoban (18) 5-0 193

2, Toledo Central Catholic 5-0 141

3, Avon 5-0 125

4, Westerville South (1) 5-0 117

5, Massillon Perry 5-0 101

6, Cincinnati Winton Woods (1) 5-0 84

7, Massillon Washington 4-1 68

8, Piqua 5-0 60

9, Hudson 5-0 59

10, Cincinnati La Salle 3-2 46

Others receiving 12 or more points: Austintown-Fitch (1) 43. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 25. Cincinnati Turpin 17. Avon Lake 15. Kings Mills Kings 14. Lewis Center Olentangy 12.

DIVISION III

1, Chardon (14) 5-0 197

2, Bellbrook (3) 5-0 155

3, Badin (1) 5-0 128

4, Canfield (1) 5-0 118

5, Streetsboro (1) 5-0 116

6, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1) 5-0 99

7, Thornville Sheridan 5-0 84

8, Columbus St. Francis DeSales 4-1 58

9, New Richmond 4-1 37

10, London 5-0 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Jackson 22. New Philadelphia 20. Trotwood-Madison 20. Aurora 14. Ross 13. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 12.

DIVISION IV

1, St. Clairsville (9) 5-0 153

2, Cincinnati Indian Hill (1) 5-0 125

3, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (4) 5-0 123

4, Cincinnati Wyoming (2) 5-0 122

5, Bellevue 5-0 110

6, Bloom-Carroll 5-0 83

7, Canal Fulton Northwest 5-0 80

8, Waverly 5-0 63

9, Cincinnati McNicholas (2) 4-1 61

10, Shelby (1) 5-0 47

Others receiving 12 or more points: Beloit West Branch (1) 31. LaGrange Keystone (1) 22. Byesville Meadowbrook 21. Canton South 20. Wauseon 17. Huron 14.

DIVISION V

1, Kirtland (16) 5-0 199

2, Ironton (3) 5-0 174

3, Canfield S. Range (1) 5-0 150

4, Findlay Liberty-Benton 5-0 128

5, West Lafayette Ridgewood 5-0 100

6, St. Bernard Roger Bacon (1) 5-0 99

7, Garrettsville Garfield 5-0 67

8, Wheelersburg 4-1 59

9, Tontogany Otsego 5-0 38

10, Sugarcreek Garaway 5-0 28

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bellaire 27. Gahanna Columbus Academy 20. Brookville 15.

DIVISION VI

1, Coldwater (11) 5-0 189

2, Beverly Fort Frye (3) 5-0 155

3, Mechanicsburg (3) 5-0 153

4, New Middletown Springfield (1) 5-0 121

5, Archbold (2) 5-0 103

6, Wickliffe 5-0 96

7, Frankfort Adena 5-0 87

8, North Robinson Colonel Crawford 5-0 74

9, Centerburg 5-0 40

10, Mogadore 3-1 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Creston Norwayne 15. Andover Pymatuning Valley 12. Sherwood Fairview 12. Worthington Christian 12.

DIVISION VII

1, Marion Local (20) 5-0 200

2, Ft. Loramie 5-0 167

3, Glouster Trimble 5-0 126

4, Tri-Village 5-0 116

5, Warren John F. Kennedy (1) 4-1 104

6, Lima Central Catholic 4-1 94

7, Malvern 5-0 83

8, Lucas 4-1 54

9, Dalton 4-1 48

10, Leetonia 5-0 35

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Perry 31. Arlington 26. Monroeville 18.

