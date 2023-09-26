High School Football State Poll: Which area teams are ranked?

Below are this week’s state football rankings, with voting points and first-place votes in parenthesis:

DIVISION I

1. Lakewood St. Edward (14) 5-1 200

2. Pickerington North (4) 6-0 177

3. Cincinnati Princeton (1) 6-0 158

4. Gahanna Lincoln 6-0 127

5. Hilliard Bradley (1) 6-0 121

6. Milford (1) 6-0 104

7. Canton McKinley 5-1 65

8. Perrysburg 6-0 50

9. Cincinnati Elder 4-2 47

10. Lewis Center Olentangy 5-1 36

Others receiving 12 or more points: Centerville (2) 35. Delaware Olentangy Berlin 27. Cincinnati Moeller 26. Cincinnati St. Xavier 20. Wayne 17. Hilliard Davidson 13.

DIVISION II

1. Massillon Washington (17) 6-0 222

2. Akron Hoban (4) 5-0 196

3. Avon 6-0 170

4. Painesville Riverside 6-0 131

5. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 6-0 127

6. Cincinnati Anderson 5-1 100

7. Cincinnati Winton Woods (2) 5-1 83

8. Canal Winchester 6-0 82

9. Cincinnati Withrow 5-1 59

10. Macedonia Nordonia 6-0 47

Others receiving 12 or more points: Avon Lake 14.

DIVISION III

1. Toledo Central Catholic (18) 6-0 221

2. Badin (4) 6-0 201

3. Youngstown Ursuline (1) 6-0 183

4. Columbus Bishop Watterson 6-0 162

5. Norton 6-0 108

6. London 6-0 95

7. Medina Buckeye 6-0 50

8. Chagrin Falls Kenston 5-1 42

9. Trotwood-Madison 4-2 36

10. Tiffin Columbian 5-1 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph 24. Geneva 23. Cincinnati Mount Healthy 19. Columbus Hamilton Township 16.

DIVISION IV

1. Clinton-Massie (14) 6-0 205

2. Canton South (2) 6-0 154

3. Cincinnati Wyoming (1) 6-0 148

4. Sandusky Perkins (1) 6-0 147

5. Thornville Sheridan (1) 6-0 134

6. Steubenville (1) 5-1 132

7. Cleveland Glenville (3) 4-2 105

8. Circleville Logan Elm 6-0 53

9. Mentor Lake Catholic 5-1 41

10. Cincinnati Taft 4-2 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Springfield Shawnee 19. Fenwick 18. St. Clairsville 18. Shelby 13. Streetsboro 13. Columbus Bishop Hartley 12.

DIVISION V

1. Perry (15) 6-0 212

2. Coldwater (3) 6-0 174

3. Liberty Center (2) 6-0 167

4. Valley View (3) 6-0 139

5. Oak Harbor 6-0 114

6. Ironton 5-1 105

7. Creston Norwayne 6-0 90

8. Milan Edison 6-0 78

9. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 4-1 73

10. Waynesville 5-1 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Canfield S. Range 18. Garrettsville Garfield 15.

DIVISION VI

1. Versailles (8) 5-1 197

2. Williamsburg (8) 6-0 176

3. West Jefferson (6) 6-0 166

4. Kirtland 5-1 164

5. Sugarcreek Garaway (1) 6-0 141

6. Bluffton 6-0 110

7. Rootstown 6-0 83

8. West Liberty-Salem 6-0 64

9. Cincinnati Country Day 6-0 34

10. Columbia Station Columbia 6-0 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Beverly Fort Frye 21. Tri-Village 19. Collins Western Reserve 13.

DIVISION VII

1. Marion Local (21) 6-0 228

2. Hamler Patrick Henry 6-0 189

3. Ansonia (2) 6-0 161

4. Danville 6-0 100

5. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 6-0 85

6. Malvern 5-1 76

7. Antwerp 6-0 59

8. Dalton 4-1 58

9. Reedsville Eastern 5-1 55

10. Tiffin Calvert 5-0 53

Others receiving 12 or more points: Minster 46. McComb 37. Leipsic 34. Caldwell 16. Cedarville 12. Beaver Eastern 12. Steubenville Catholic Central 12.