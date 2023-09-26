High School Football State Poll: Which area teams are ranked?

Below are this week’s state football rankings, with voting points and first-place votes in parenthesis:
DIVISION I
1. Lakewood St. Edward (14) 5-1 200
2. Pickerington North (4) 6-0 177
3. Cincinnati Princeton (1) 6-0 158
4. Gahanna Lincoln 6-0 127
5. Hilliard Bradley (1) 6-0 121
6. Milford (1) 6-0 104
7. Canton McKinley 5-1 65
8. Perrysburg 6-0 50
9. Cincinnati Elder 4-2 47
10. Lewis Center Olentangy 5-1 36
Others receiving 12 or more points: Centerville (2) 35. Delaware Olentangy Berlin 27. Cincinnati Moeller 26. Cincinnati St. Xavier 20. Wayne 17. Hilliard Davidson 13.
DIVISION II
1. Massillon Washington (17) 6-0 222
2. Akron Hoban (4) 5-0 196
3. Avon 6-0 170
4. Painesville Riverside 6-0 131
5. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 6-0 127
6. Cincinnati Anderson 5-1 100
7. Cincinnati Winton Woods (2) 5-1 83
8. Canal Winchester 6-0 82
9. Cincinnati Withrow 5-1 59
10. Macedonia Nordonia 6-0 47
Others receiving 12 or more points: Avon Lake 14.
DIVISION III
1. Toledo Central Catholic (18) 6-0 221
2. Badin (4) 6-0 201
3. Youngstown Ursuline (1) 6-0 183
4. Columbus Bishop Watterson 6-0 162
5. Norton 6-0 108
6. London 6-0 95
7. Medina Buckeye 6-0 50
8. Chagrin Falls Kenston 5-1 42
9. Trotwood-Madison 4-2 36
10. Tiffin Columbian 5-1 33
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph 24. Geneva 23. Cincinnati Mount Healthy 19. Columbus Hamilton Township 16.
DIVISION IV
1. Clinton-Massie (14) 6-0 205
2. Canton South (2) 6-0 154
3. Cincinnati Wyoming (1) 6-0 148
4. Sandusky Perkins (1) 6-0 147
5. Thornville Sheridan (1) 6-0 134
6. Steubenville (1) 5-1 132
7. Cleveland Glenville (3) 4-2 105
8. Circleville Logan Elm 6-0 53
9. Mentor Lake Catholic 5-1 41
10. Cincinnati Taft 4-2 27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Springfield Shawnee 19. Fenwick 18. St. Clairsville 18. Shelby 13. Streetsboro 13. Columbus Bishop Hartley 12.
DIVISION V
1. Perry (15) 6-0 212
2. Coldwater (3) 6-0 174
3. Liberty Center (2) 6-0 167
4. Valley View (3) 6-0 139
5. Oak Harbor 6-0 114
6. Ironton 5-1 105
7. Creston Norwayne 6-0 90
8. Milan Edison 6-0 78
9. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 4-1 73
10. Waynesville 5-1 24
Others receiving 12 or more points: Canfield S. Range 18. Garrettsville Garfield 15.
DIVISION VI
1. Versailles (8) 5-1 197
2. Williamsburg (8) 6-0 176
3. West Jefferson (6) 6-0 166
4. Kirtland 5-1 164
5. Sugarcreek Garaway (1) 6-0 141
6. Bluffton 6-0 110
7. Rootstown 6-0 83
8. West Liberty-Salem 6-0 64
9. Cincinnati Country Day 6-0 34
10. Columbia Station Columbia 6-0 27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Beverly Fort Frye 21. Tri-Village 19. Collins Western Reserve 13.
DIVISION VII
1. Marion Local (21) 6-0 228
2. Hamler Patrick Henry 6-0 189
3. Ansonia (2) 6-0 161
4. Danville 6-0 100
5. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 6-0 85
6. Malvern 5-1 76
7. Antwerp 6-0 59
8. Dalton 4-1 58
9. Reedsville Eastern 5-1 55
10. Tiffin Calvert 5-0 53
Others receiving 12 or more points: Minster 46. McComb 37. Leipsic 34. Caldwell 16. Cedarville 12. Beaver Eastern 12. Steubenville Catholic Central 12.
About the Author