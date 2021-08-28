High School Football: Tecumseh running game too much for Carroll

The Tecumseh High School football team used a power running game to earn its best start in seven years.
The Arrows rushed for six touchdowns — four by Josiah Botello and two by Lucas Berner — en route to a 42-14 non-conference victory over Carroll on Friday night at Spoerl-Bartlett Field.
The game was twice delayed by lightning and didn’t start until after 8:30 p.m.
Carroll’s Ryan Chapman threw an 11-yard TD pass to Charlie Harlow in the first quarter to give the Patriots a 7-0 lead.
Two plays later, Berner scored on a 70-yard run to tie the game.
The Patriots countered with a 35-yard halfback pass from Harlow to Shemar Whitfield to give Carroll a 14-7 advantage.
From that point forward, the Arrows took the momentum and never let up.
Berner tied the score on a 7-yard run with 8:14 remaining in the first half. After stopping their Patriots on fourth down, the Arrows drove down the field and scored on a 2-yard run with 54 seconds remaining to give the Arrows a 21-14 halftime lead.
In the second half, Botello scored on runs of 2, 26 and 4 yards.
Tecumseh improved to 2-0. They’ll host Bellbrook on Friday night at Spitzer Stadium.
Carroll fell to 1-1 and will travel to Springfield Shawnee in Week 3.