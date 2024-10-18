High school football: The Miami Valley’s leading receivers

Here is a look at the 14 players with at least 600 yards receiving through eight weeks of action:

Waynesville’s Garrett Lundy is not only third in the area in receiving yards but just missed the top 10 in rushing.

The 5-foot-8, 165-pound senior has 843 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns on the ground, making him by far the leader in receiving and rushing combined.

O’Leary, a 5-10, 180-pound junior, also has 200 yards rushing and one rushing touchdown while Isaac Blankenship of Preble Shawnee has 331 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.