High School Football: Top 8 players in Butler history

Despite significant graduation losses, Butler one-upped itself the following year.

Starting the 2001 season 2-2 with close losses to Hilliard Davidson (3-0) and Piqua (14-7), Butler constructed a nine-game win streak that ended one step short of playing for a state title. The Aviators postseason run included wins over Chaminade Julienne (30-14), Piqua (30-0) and McNicholas (38-32 in the regional final). Butler lost 10-3 to Watterson in the state semifinals.

During that two-year stretch, Butler scored 30-or-more points 19 times. The high-water mark was a 70-32 win over Trotwood-Madison in 2000.

For much of its existence, Butler football was led by Jack Hollon, who spent 29 years as head coach. Hollon started in 1962 after a one-year stint at Eaton. The Franklin graduate (1952) played for Ara Parseghian at Miami and was a member of the Redhawks’ undefeated 1955 team.

Hollon, who led the Aviators to a GMVC title and 9-1 record in 1983, stepped down following the 1990 season.

Steve Pelfrey, who played for and coached with Hollon, took over as head coach in 1993 and put together a quick rebuild that resulted in five playoff trips in 10 years. Pelfrey stepped down after the 2003 season. The late Dan Thobe — of Marion Local and University of Dayton football fame — was head coach from 2004-2008.

Butler won two Greater Western Ohio Conference football titles (Western in 2002 and North in 2015) and shared the Miami Valley League Miami Division title last year with Troy and Tippecanoe.

The Aviators have been to the playoffs 11 times (7-11 record).

This is the latest in a season-long series of the top high school football players in Dayton area history. The Dayton Daily News received recommendations and nominations from athletic directors and readers to help compile the list.

Here are the top eight players in Butler High School history:

Josh Betts, QB, 2001

Named the Division II Southwest District Offensive Player of the Year in 2000 when he threw for 2,817 yards and 19 touchdowns en route to earning AP All-Ohio honors as a senior. Threw for 2,047 yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior. Went to Miami (Ohio) where he took over for Ben Roethlisberger. Led the Redhawks to a 7-4 record as a senior when he threw for 3,178 yards and 27 touchdowns. Played in the Hula Bowl. Signed as a free agent by the Indianapolis Colts after going undrafted in the 2006 NFL Draft. Spent three years on the Colts’ practice squad. Also spent time briefly with the Canadian Football League’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Credit: Aimee Obidzinski Credit: Aimee Obidzinski

Taylor Decker, OL, 2012

Three-year starter at left tackle earned first team D-II AP All-Ohio honors as a senior when he was a four-star prospect and one of the country’s Top 25 offensive line recruits. Originally committed to Notre Dame before flipping to Ohio State. Played all 12 games his freshman season on special teams at OSU and then was a three-year starter on the OL (42 starts). Two-time All-Big Ten selection helped the Buckeyes win 54 games, including the 2015 National title. Was a consensus All-American, team captain and the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year as a senior. Drafted 16th overall by the Detroit Lions in the 2016 NFL Draft. Has started all 112 NFL games he’s played in. Owns two touchdowns on three career receptions.

John Erisman, E/LB, 1963

Two-time All-SWBL selection at end was honored at linebacker on the DDN All-Greater Dayton Football team. Accomplished basketball star, too (averaged 14.5 points as a senior when he repeated DDN All-Greater Dayton honors). Was part of head coach Bo Schembechler’s first recruiting class at Miami (Ohio). Became one of the program’s top receivers (14 touchdowns) as part of a group that went 21-7-1, won two MAC titles and went 2-1 against Big Ten opponents. Made a touchdown catch in a 20-16 win over Toledo that secured the 1967 MAC title that Schembechler called “possibly the greatest catch in Miami history.” Drafted in the 17th round of the 1967 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams. Made it to final cut before being let go. Also spent time on the New Orleans Saints practice squad. Became standout golfer after football career ended.

Adam Hines, OL, 2002

Two-time D-II AP All-Ohio selection and anchor (6-4, 270) of the line on two of the program’s best teams. Butler averaged 35 points per game his junior and senior seasons. Went to Indiana where he played for head coaches Cam Cameron and Terry Hoeppner. Thrust into action the second game of his freshman year due to injury. Never left the starting lineup. Was a Hoosiers captain in 2005.

Dave Hutchins, OL/LB, 1965

Three-year starter at guard and linebacker was an All-SWBL and DDN All-Area selection. Went to Miami (OH) where he played DL and OL for head coaches Bo Schembechler and Bill Mallory. Named first team All-MAC (OL) in 1968 and 1969. “He’s done a good job for us, a real good job,” Schembechler told the DDN in 1967. Signed with the CFL’s Ottawa Rough Riders in 1970.

Scott Imwalle, OL/LB, 1988

Two-time first team All-GMVC and DDN All-Area selection at offensive line. Also excelled in shot put. Verbally committed to Indiana but ended up accepting scholarship from Kansas and its first-year head coach Glen Mason. Three-year starter on the OL and team captain in 1991 when the team finished 6-5 (first winning record since 1984). Neck injury against Nebraska in Week 9 that year ended his playing career. Finished school and was student coach at KU in 1992.

Nic Martin, RB/LB, 2016

Two-way hammer was a two-time D-II AP All-Ohio, All-Southwest District and All-GWOC selection. Career numbers read 1,605 yards rushing, 30 touchdowns, 132 tackles, seven forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries. Signed with Army (West Point).

Credit: Greg Billing / STAFF Credit: Greg Billing / STAFF

Zac Molnar, RB, 2001

Rushed for a school-record 2,188 yards and scored 31 touchdowns as a senior when he was named D-II AP All-Ohio. Set the program’s then-single game rushing record that season with 267 yards in a 70-32 win over Trotwood-Madison. Ran for 1,045 yards as a junior, including 147 yards and three touchdowns in a memorable 38-35 win over Troy. Went to Thomas More.

Credit: Ron Alvey Credit: Ron Alvey

Honorable Mention: Dave Amlin, QB, 1970; Marc Birchfield, OL, 1974; Cory Brusman, K, 1983; Dave Brusman, OL, 1976; Matt Buck, WR, 2001; Devontre Burks, RB, 2011; Bo Busch, DB, 2002; Bob Bush, OL, 1963; Jim Callicoat, DB, 1979; Gavin Casella, DB, 2020; Greg Chiles, LB, 1978; Alex Clericus, OL, 2003; Will Connery, LB, 1991; Chad Connors, RB, 1990; Nicholas Coyle, LB, 2019; Randy Crenshaw, OL, 1998; Chris Davis, DB, 1983; Travis Dixon, WR, 1991; Vinnie Fiori, DL, 2016; Jeff Fisher, OL, 1980; Vince Forte, RB, 1974; Joe Gatton, DL, 1994; Tim Gatzulis, DL, 1984; Nik Gillum, WR/DB, 2008; Brandon Godsey, RB, 2002; Zach Gueth, LB, 2004; Brent Hardin, K, 1994; Terry Johnson, RB, 1971; Tyler Jones, RB, 2012; Mike Larson, E, 1969; Larry Lutz, RB, 1962; Nate Martin, TE/LB, 2013; Mike Melampy, OL, 2004; Bill Moore, RB/DB, 1969; Dave O’Cull, WR, 1982; Ryan Pelfrey, LB, 2001; Russ Rushing, LB, 1971; Mike Seskevics, E, 1968; Kraig Shelton, DL, 2002; Jason Smith, DB, 1999; Larry Sowders, DB, 1972; Alan Swigart, HB, 1966; Kim Thomas, OL, 1972; Deron Upton, RB, 1984; Cole Wesley, DL, 2002; Karl Wolf, OL, 1994; Bryant Young, DL, 1973; Logan Zecher, RB, 2008.