High School Football: Top 8 players in Oakwood history

Sales’ 1985 team is arguably the program’s best.

Coming off 4-5-1 and 3-7 seasons the previous two years, Oakwood went 11-1 in 1985 and recorded the program’s first – and only – 10-0 regular season with a 15-0 win over Dixie in Week 10. Named the Journal Herald’s Division III-IV-V Football Ratings champion for the first time that season, the Lumberjacks also secured the school’s first playoff berth (D-III) and playoff win with a 3-0 victory over Cincinnati McNicholas courtesy of Rob Henry’s 40-yard field goal. Oakwood fell the next week 27-8 to Columbus DeSales in a rain-soaked Region 12 final at Cooper Stadium in Columbus. The Lumberjacks turned the ball over seven times (four fumbles and three interceptions) in the game.

Sales died Dec. 2, 2019. At his memorial service and in the months that passed, a plan was hatched and eventually funded by former players to honor their coach. More than $50,000 was raised and a permanent tribute in the form of a bronze likeness of Sales’ trademark hat — mounted on a pedestal — now stands outside the Oakwood locker room. On the way to Mack Hummon Stadium players touch the hat for good luck, much in the same vein as Clemson football players do to Howard’s Rock. Former Oakwood player and Dayton architect Greg Lauterbach designed the memorial, which was dedicated in 2021.

Oakwood fielded its first football team in 1923.

Key seasons over the years have included 1935 (8-0-1 and unscored upon), 1938 (7-0-2), 1942 (9-0) and 1953 (9-0). The 1942 club was the highest scoring high school team in Ohio (419) that season and defeated Fairmont 27-0 before 4,000 fans in the season finale on Thanksgiving thanks in part to four touchdowns by Gates Thruston.

Hummon Stadium, named after another longtime OHS football, basketball, baseball and tennis coach (1925-1965), is one of the snuggest stadium settings in Dayton. Nestled directly east of the high school, Hummon Stadium’s lack of a parking lot means the athletic facility is bear-hugged by hordes of vehicles that line neighborhood streets. The playing surface remains grass.

Nine of Oakwood’s 10 postseason appearances have come this century (2023, 2021, 2020, 2008, 2007, 2006, 2004, 2003 and 2001). The Lumberjacks are 4-10 in the playoffs.

Oakwood has a new head coach this fall in Jay Lane, who spent the last 13 years in the program as a varsity assistant. Lane spent six years as an assistant at Preble Shawnee prior. He replaces Butch Snider, who departed after nine years.

Rick Robertson (2011-2014) and Paul Stone (1997-2010) have each had head coaching stints at Oakwood. Stone led the Lumberjacks to the playoffs six times.

This is the latest in a season-long series of the top high school football players in Dayton area history. The Dayton Daily News received recommendations and nominations from athletic directors and readers to help compile the list.

Below are the top eight players in Oakwood history:

D.R. Callentine, OL, 1986

Dominant two-way tackle (6-5, 245) on the Lumberjacks undefeated 1985 squad. Named first team AP Class AA All-Ohio and SWBL Lineman of the Year. Standout wrestler and track athlete. “I like dominating people and leveling them,” Callentine told Chick Ludwig of the DDN. “It’s a pleasure knowing your guy didn’t make the tackle.”

Pete Davidson, DL/OL, 1955

Walked on at the Citadel where he was so dominant as a freshman that they awarded him a scholarship. Member of the Bulldogs famed 1960 squad that also included Paul Maguire and finished 8-2-1 with a 27-0 Tangerine Bowl victory over Tennessee Tech. That’s the school’s lone bowl appearance to date. Drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the 14th round of the 1959 NFL Draft and by the Los Angeles Chargers in the first round of the 1960 AFL Draft. Played one season for the Houston Oilers in 1960.

Chris Hardy, RB, 2008

Selected SWBL Offensive Back of the Year, Dayton Daily News Division III-IV All-Area Offensive Player of the Year, first team All-Southwest District and D-IV All-Ohio as a senior when he ran for over 1,500 yards. Opened that season with 323 total yards as the Lumberjacks beat host and state-power Versailles 28-16. Ended career with 3,659 yards rushing, which ranked second all-time. Also excelled in basketball (SWBL POY) and baseball (first team All-SWBL). Earned 12 varsity letters. Went to Dartmouth (played football).

Dan Hines, LB, 1986

Labeled the “Heart and Soul” of the Lumberjacks history-making 1985 squad. Was named the Southwest District’s Class AA Lineman of the Year en route to earning first team AP All-Ohio honors. Registered 92 tackles, four blocked kicks and three interceptions as a senior. Doubled as a standout tight end (caught 15 passes for 260 yards and four touchdowns). Also played basketball and baseball.

Credit: MARC PENDLETON / STAFF Credit: MARC PENDLETON / STAFF

Michael Hoecht, DL/RB, 2016

Canadian native moved to Dayton for final two years of high school and was named SWBL Offensive Player of the Year in 2015 when he ran for 1,567 yards and 17 touchdowns. Went to Brown where he was a team captain and named All-Ivy League as a senior after finishing the season with 42 tackles, nine tackles for loss and four sacks. Finished collegiate career with 174 tackles, 29.5 TFL, 16.5 sacks and four fumble recoveries in 37 games. Drafted in the second round of the 2020 Canadian Football League Draft by the Ottawa Redblacks, but signed as a free agent with the Los Angeles Rams. Spent first season on practice squad before making the Rams’ 53-man roster heading into 2021. Played every game that season, including the 23-20 Super Bowl LVI win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Has registered 124 tackles and 10.5 sacks in 37 career NFL games. Was also the 2016 SWBL Basketball Player of the Year as a senior (averaged 12.6 points and 6.8 rebounds).

Credit: Ty Greenlees Credit: Ty Greenlees

Nick Lewis, RB, 2005

Named D-IV first team All-Ohio and the SWBL Offensive Back of the Year as a senior in 2004 after rushing for 1,869 yards and 33 touchdowns (fourth most in Ohio that season) on 212 attempts. Lumberjacks finished 7-4 that season and advanced to the D-III playoffs. Went to Hillsdale College.

George Neal, FB, 1931

Punishing fullback scored 32 points (five touchdowns and a two-point conversion) in a 55-0 win over Fairview in 1930. Went to Ohio State where he moved to the offensive line (guard) under head coach Francis Schmidt. Also a standout track athlete that qualified for both the shot put (threw 47-feet) and discus finals at the 1931 National Interscholastic Track & Field Championships in Chicago.

John Sauer, QB, 1943

Multi-sport athlete earned All-Ohio football honors in 1942. Went to the US Military Academy at West Point where he won two national titles in 1944 and 1945. Followed his playing days with a lengthy coaching and broadcasting career. Coached at Army, Florida, The Citadel and with the Los Angeles Rams. After serving as a scout for the Minnesota Vikings and Rams, he began broadcasting on CBS in 1963 and continued in that capacity until 1974. From 1974-1994 he served as the color commentator on Pitt Panther radio broadcasts. Sauer’s father, Eddie, played for the Dayton Triangles in the early days of the NFL.

Special Mention

Mark Nagel, RB, 1980

Towering back (6-3, 190) and two-time DDN All-Area selection ran for 1,350 yards as a senior en route to being named Class AA All-Ohio. Lumberjacks finished 9-1 his senior season.

Honorable Mention: Roger Beardmore, RB, 1969; Brian Beck, OL, 2008; Matt Beck, SE, 1975; Howard Blose, QB, 1940; Ken Coleman, SE, 1974; Tim Coughlin, LB, 1964; Mike Creager, E, 1961; Ernie Davis, QB, 1975; Eric Dobras, OL/DL, 1983; Chris Duval, OL, 1988; Mike Gibbons, QB, 1980; Pat Gibbons, LB, 1982; Thomas Gregory, OL, 2004; Bruce Harlamert, E, 1984; Jeff Hartley, DB, 1984; Rob Henry, K, 1986; Jeff Holmes, RB, 1994; Matt Holmes, RB, 1986; Steve Holmes, RB, 1990; Rob Hunter, OL, 1998; Tom Jervis, DB, 1974; Tucker Jones, DL, 2011; Scott Kadash, TE, 1982; Bill Keadey, HB, 1964; Tim Kelch, WR, 1971; Clark Kensinger, WR, 2002; Brent Lawson, OL, 1970; Kevin Lauterbach, LB, 1986; Steve Lauterbach, QB, 2024; Joey Lefforge, LB, 2009; AJ Lewis, QB, 2008; Brian Lunne, DL, 1994; Pat Macauley, QB, 1971; Kevin Maroney, SE/DB, 1978; John Macllwaine, QB, 1987; Charlie McElligott, WR/DB, 1996; Jim McNulty, DL, 1980; Levi Miller, WR, 2012; Dwight “Dusty” Mills, P, 1935; Max Parker, WR, 2023; Hayden Peake, K, 2015; Ted Plattenberg, DE, 1979; Adam Polacko, P, 2022; Chris Reinke, OL, 1989; Gabe Schoenlein, LB, 2003; Nick Schubert, LB, 2004; Ben Schwartz, RB, 1989; Robby Sherk, WR, 2009; Paul Seim, DL, 1992; Chris Skardon, LB, 1987; Stevie Smith, HB, 1936; Chris Stefan, RB, 1941; Gates Thruston, HB, 1943; Marty Tomlinson, RB, 1974; Steve Walters, LB, 1971; Mark Wells, RB, 1972; Bruce Wilson, K, 1980; Keon Wright, WR, 2022.