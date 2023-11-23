High School Football: Top 8 players in Xenia history

When a Harbaugh is associated with a football program, you know there’s some history hanging in the halls. Xenia High School is one such specimen.

Jack Harbaugh – the father of University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh – spent the 1966 season as the head football coach at Xenia. That followed a two-year stint as head coach at Eaton. Since then, Jack Harbaugh has coached at Morehead State (where he went after Xenia), Bowling Green, Iowa, Stanford, Michigan, Western Michigan, Pitt, Western Kentucky, San Diego and is currently back in Ann Arbor as an assistant head coach.

Xenia’s football tradition spans several decades.

The first Xenia football team played Antioch College on October 14, 1899. It lost 31-0.

The 1921 Xenia Central team finished 9-0 and outscored opponents 222-7. The head coach was Jerry L. Katherman. Team captain was Marcus McCallister.

From 1935-1942, Tom Blackburn (of University of Dayton basketball fame) was the Buccaneers football coach. He went 25-25-11 and won three Miami Valley League titles.

The Buccaneers were particularly successful as a member of the MVL (1926-1963) and the Western Ohio League (1964-2001) in the 1960s with Tom Stephenson (three league titles), Don Middleton (1968 WOL champion), Earl Knight (1969 WOL champion) and Harbaugh leading the charge.

The 1964 squad recorded six shutouts and allowed 4.3 points per game, while the 1968 team featured nine future college players. The 1969 Buccaneers – who were coached by Jim Smith, Mike Anderson, Norwood Golden, Phil Anderson and Knight (HC) – were led by 12 All-WOL selections. All three teams finished 9-1.

Anderson would assume head coaching duties in 1974 and over the ensuing 17 seasons became the winningest football coach in XHS history. He won the WOL championship in 1985 before retiring in 1990. A four-sport lettermen himself at XHS and All-MVL in football, Anderson was inducted into the Miami Valley Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 2017.

Xenia made the OHSAA postseason for the first time in 2019 under head coach Trace Smitherman and has now made five straight trips, including the last three under current head coach Maurice Harden. The Buccaneers are 1-5 in the postseason with their win an 18-0 victory over Tecumseh in 2020.

The 2022 team was the first in program history to go 10-0 since the 1902 squad 120 years earlier. The 2019 Buccaneers also finished 9-1.

Xenia’s home field is Doug Adams Stadium, which has become a postseason destination for OHSAA football and soccer playoff games. It is currently undergoing a phased facelift, which has already undergone replacement of lighting, stands and the press box. The next step will include new locker rooms, improved concessions, restrooms and additional parking.

This is the 15th in a season-long series of the top high school football players in Dayton area history. The Dayton Daily News received recommendations and nominations from athletic directors and readers to help compile our list.

Doug Adams, LB, 1967

Earned multiple honors as a senior including WOL MVP, All-Ohio (Class AA), first team Scholastic All-American and first team High School All-American. Went to Ohio State where he played three seasons at linebacker for head coach Woody Hayes. Was a team captain and All-Big Ten in 1970 when he had 90 tackles, five tackles for loss, an interception, nine passes broken up and two fumble recoveries. Was a national Champion in 1968. Drafted by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round of the 1971 NFL Draft. Picked up by the Cincinnati Bengals and played four seasons (1971-74) in the Queen City. Made 10 starts in 49 NFL games.

David Adkins, LB, 1974

Named Class AAA All-Ohio, team MVP and first team All-WOL as a senior. Went to Ohio State where he earned four letters (1974-77) under Hayes. Named Ohio State MVP as a senior in 1977 after leading the defense with 172 tackles. Selected in the eighth round of the 1978 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons.

Bill Brewer, End, 1965

All-WOL, Class AA All-Ohio and All-American as a senior. Was also the defensive team MVP on 1964 WOL champions. Went to Eastern Kentucky where he was part of the second recruiting class for hall of fame head coach Roy Kidd (314-124-8 at EKU from 1964-2002). Started four years at offensive tackle and was named All-Ohio Valley Conference twice. The Colonels won OVC titles in 1967 and 1968. Was selected as a member of the OVC’s Team of the Decade for the 1960′s.

Vaughn Broadnax, FB, 1980

Outstanding football player and wrestler. As a senior he appeared in Sports Illustrated’s “Faces in the Crowd” after rushing for 802 yards in football and finishing 34-0 with 30 pins to claim the state Class AAA heavyweight wrestling title. Was a high school All-American in wrestling and a U.S. Wrestling Federation national champion in 1980. His XHS wrestling record was 65-3. Went to Ohio State where he lettered four years, started three and is considered among the best fullbacks in school history. As a sophomore he led the way for 1,000-yard rusher Tim Spencer as the Buckeyes won the Big Ten title. As a junior he had his best individual season with 514 yards and nine touchdowns on 105 carries. As a senior he led the way for Roth’s Keith Byars who scored a then-OSU record 20 touchdowns. Engraved his place in Buckeye history with a dominating block that took out three defenders and allowed quarterback Art Schlichter to score the winning touchdown in a 14-9 win at Michigan in 1981. Finished his OSU career with 1,079 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Trent Cole, RB/DL, 2001

Rare four-sport standout (football, basketball, baseball and track) was named first team Division I All-Ohio and the WOL player of the year as a senior after rushing for 1,241 yards and 10 TDs and making 121 tackles and eight sacks. Also played in the Ohio North-South game. Went to Cincinnati where he was the Conference USA Defensive Newcomer of the Year in 2002 and a two-time first team all-conference selection. Finished his Bearcat career with 238 tackles, 19 sacks, 48 tackles for a loss, four forced fumbles and two recovered fumbles. Played in the 2005 Senior Bowl. Drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fifth round of the 2005 NFL Draft (146 overall). Had a notable 12-year NFL career with the Eagles (2005-2014) and Indianapolis Colts (1015-2016) that included two Pro Bowl selections (2007 and 2009) and one All-Pro honor (2009). Finished his NFL career with 617 tackles, 90.5 sacks and 21 forced fumbles. Ranks second in career sacks (85.5) in Philadelphia history behind Reggie White (124). Is a member of the Eagles Hall of Fame.

Ted Detty, RB, 1953

A four-sport standout at Xenia Central (football, basketball, baseball and track) was named All-Ohio in 1952 after ending his career with school records in total touchdowns (50) and single-season touchdowns (19). Scored six touchdowns in a game twice. Was All-MVL in football and basketball and was an MVL shot put champion. Played football while serving his country for the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg and with the Dayton Triangles semi-pro team.

William “Billy” Harris, DL, 1983

Selected All-WOL, All-Southwest Ohio and Class AAA All-Ohio as a senior. Played in the Ohio North-South game. Went to Michigan where he was a four-year letterman and All-Big Ten nose guard on Wolverine teams that went 36-12-1 under Bo Schembechler and played in Rose, Fiesta, Sugar and Holiday bowls. Member of the 1986 Big Ten champions. Had a six-year career in the Arena Football League and won two Arena Bowls with the Detroit Drive.

Dave West, RB/DB, 1957

Three-sport standout at Xenia Central (football, basketball and track) was All-MVL and All-Ohio in football as a senior. Accepted a football scholarship to Ohio State, but ended his football career at Central State, where he is a member of the CSU Hall of Fame. Also qualified for the state track meet in 1956-57. Played with the New York Jets as a defensive back in 1962.

Honorable mention: Ben Anderson, WR, 1991; Lance Aukerman, QB, 1988; Steve Ault, LB, 1970; Mike Austin, RB/LB, 1996; John Beals, FB, 1964; Vernon Broadnax, DL/OL, 1978; Mike Cassity, End, 1963; Jerry Claggett, LB, 1972; Tom, Cox, OL, 1981; Gregg Cross, QB, 1968; Dave Denzin, OL, 1965; Lawrance Dudgeon, 1987; Zack Gaither, LB, 2021; Bevan Garwood, DL, 1965; Steve Gerhardt, FB, 1969; George “Bud” Geyer, RB, 1940; Gabe Funk, OL, 2023; Meechi Harris, WR, 2017; Dave Hazel, WR, 1970; DeWayne Hubbard, RB, 1971; Ray James, DB, 1982; Kevin Johnson, RB, 2020; Bobo Jones, DB, 2015; Stanley Key, RB, 1970; Bill Knisley, RB, 1939; Sean McCarthy, DL, 1986; Ben Person, OL, 2004; Scott Phillippi, QB, 1983; Tony Pittick, OL, 1969; Dave Reasons, DL, 1981; Bruce Robinett, DL, 1976; Trei’Shaun Sanders, RB, 2023; Jamell Smith, DL, 2023; Doug Snider, QB, 1971; Cedric Tolbert Jr., RB, 2005; Jim West, 1956; Jack Wilson, OL, 1943; Bob Winter, 1942; Tremmell Wright, WR/DB, 2023.