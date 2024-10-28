High school football: Top performances of Week 10

Explore Week 10 roundup

Here is a look at the 10 best and many more:

1. Trey Sagester, Tri-Village: Threw for 375 yards and five touchdowns and ran for 34 yards as the Patriots beat National Trail 45-0.

2. Brody O’Banion, Edgewood: Ran for 202 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries as the Cougars beat Monroe 21-19.

3. Dorryen Davis, Northridge: Threw for 257 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 90 yards as the Polar Bears beat Lehman Catholic 46-14 to win the Three Rivers Athletic Conference title.

4. Cody Houseman, Northeastern: Ran for 186 yards and two touchdowns, caught three passes for 36 yards and had 11 tackles as the Jets beat West Jefferson 40-13. Diezel Taylor threw for 216 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 52 yards for NEHS.

5. Brody Gibbs, Valley View: Threw for 56 yards and ran for 197 yards with three touchdowns as the Spartans beat Waynesville 61-21 to win the Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division. Anthony Valenti threw for 57 yards and ran for 91 for Valley View and tacked on two rushing and two passing TDs.

6. Caiden Thomas, Piqua: Finished 17-of-22 passing for 187 yards with three touchdowns and had 87 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground to lead Piqua to a 44-27 win over Fairborn. Jericho Burns added 107 rushing yards for the Indians.

7. Kaleb Miller, Middletown Madison: Ran for 196 yards and six touchdowns in a 56-34 win over Oakwood. Logan Mason added 160 rushing yards for the winners.

8. Teon Hill, Northridge: Ran for 195 yards and a touchdown for the Polar Bears in the win over Lehman Catholic.

9. Xavier Melton, Tippecanoe: Finished with 182 yards on 19 carries and scored the go-ahead touchdown, a 55-yard dash through the Xenia defense that broke a 21-all tie with 7:09 to go in the fourth quarter.

10. Hayden Davis, Southeastern: Ran for 180 yards and three touchdowns for Southeastern in a 28-24 win over Greenon. Teagan Henry threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns for the Knights.

Other notable games:

Aiden Kirkpatrick ran for 140 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 55 yards while Dakota Manson ran for 149 yards and a touchdown as Troy beat Sidney 31-20. Ethan New threw for 161 yards and ran for 90 yards for the Yellow Jackets, who also got 100 yards rushing from Isaiah Foster.

Tavien St. Clair threw for 217 yards and a touchdown and ran for 42 yard and two touchdowns as Bellefontaine beat Kenton Ridge 35-0. Braylon Newcomb caught 12 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown for the Chieftains.

Alex Amburgy threw for 193 yards and ran for 59 while Trenton Davis caught seven passes for 170 yards for Waynesville in the loss to Valley View.

Griffin Richards caught six passes for 143 yards and four touchdowns and Zeke Hopkins caught nine passes for 104 yards and a touchdown for Tri-Village.

Parker Johnson rushed for 140 yards and three TDs while quarterback Shane Cole rushed for 123 yards and a TD and threw for 67 yards as Centerville beat rival Wayne 38-14.

Wayne senior Tyrell Lewis threw for 269 yards and two TD passes — one to sophomore Jamier Averette-Brown and another to senior Ka’maurri Smith — as the Warriors finished the regular season 5-5 and 4-3 in the conference.

Charlie Lane ran for 165 yards and three touchdowns as Milton-Union beat Riverside 28-14.

KJ Gustin threw for 260 yards and four touchdowns as Miami East beat Covington 42-14.

Jack Hamaker caught seven passes for 151 yards and three touchdowns, and Aaron Mills ran for 103 yards and two touchdowns for the Miami East against Covington while Landin Cassel ran for 121 yards and a touchdown for the Buccaneers.

Mattias Brunicardi ran for 168 yards and a touchdown as Springboro beat Miamisburg 10-3.

Deaunte White ran for 135 yards and three touchdowns for Xenia in a 35-21 loss to Tippecanoe.

Brycen Bauer-Jones threw for 72 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 126 yards in leading West Carrollton to its first victory of the season 30-8 against Greenville. Gabe Rammel ran for 114 yards and a touchdown for the Green Wave.

Andre McConnell had 102 yards rushing and Deeno Johnson had 102 yards receiving for Stebbins in a 27-19 loss to Butler. Both had one touchdown.

M.J. Macy ran for 143 yards as Arcanum beat Bradford 30-0. Luke Midlam added touchdowns on a kickoff return and a fumble return for the victorious Trojans.

Cordis Berard ran for 111 yards and a touchdown as Eaton beat Carlisle 34-7.

Christopher Summers Jr. ran for 114 yards on eight carries and scored a touchdown as Springfield beat Northmont 48-7 on Thursday night.

