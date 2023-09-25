High School Football: Top players in Miamisburg history

When it comes to high school football, few Miami Valley schools have been doing it as long as Miamisburg. The Vikings first team can be traced back to 1896. For perspective, Massillon and McKinley first played in 1894. Troy and Piqua first met in 1899.

From 1923-2015, the Vikings played at Harmon Field. Sandwiched between Jefferson St. and East Linden Ave., Harmon Field hosted many of Miamisburg’s best teams and players. Fourteen of the Vikings’ 15 league titles were produced by teams that called Harmon home. Holland field — Burg’s new digs located behind the high school — opened in 2016.

Miamisburg owns 565 victories and has claimed titles in the Miami Valley League (nine), Mid-Miami League (four) and Greater Western Ohio Conference (two). The first league title came in 1931. The last 2016.

This is the sixth in a season-long series of the top high school football players in Dayton area history. The Dayton Daily News received recommendations and nominations from athletic directors and readers to help compile our list.

Clarence Bratt, HB, 1951

All-Miami Valley League as a senior. Holds multiple school records, including six straight games with a touchdown catch (1950). Went to the University of Wisconsin where he was a part of some of the program’s best teams. A two-way starter for three seasons, Bratt helped Wisconsin win a Big Ten co-championship in 1952 and make its first Rose Bowl appearance (7-0 loss to USC). Also had a Big Ten record four interceptions in a 27-0 defeat of rival Minnesota in 1954. Led by Heisman Trophy winner Alan Ameche, Wisconsin was 7-2 that season and finished in the Top 10 of both national polls (coaches and AP).

Selected in the 12th round of the 1955 NFL draft by the Bears. Member of the Miamisburg High School Athletic Hall of Fame (inducted in 1995).

David Bruton, RB/DB, 2005

Two-sport star also dominated in track. Holds school records in the 100 (10.60), 200 (21.50), 400 (48.17) and long jump (22-11). Won Mid-Miami League track titles in the long jump, 110 hurdles, 100 and 200 as a senior. Holds football records too, including interceptions in a season (eight) and career interceptions returned for touchdowns (two).

Athleticism and football prowess – 112 tackles, 11 interceptions and 470 receiving yards as a junior and senior – earned him a scholarship to Notre Dame. Played four seasons for the Irish and became starter the last two. Finished second on the team with 97 total tackles and had a team-high four interceptions as a senior. Had memorable final college game, with an interception in the Hawaii Bowl that helped Notre Dame win its first bowl game since 1993. Finished ND career with 214 tackles and seven interceptions.

Fourth round pick (No. 114) by the Denver Broncos in the 2009 NFL Draft. Spent seven seasons in Denver where he was selected special teams captain three times (2013-15). Won a World Championship in 2015 as the Broncos defeated the Panthers 24-10 in the Super Bowl 50. Signed with the Washington Redskins in 2016 and played four games. Finished NFL career with 12 starts, 190 tackles, five forced fumbles, three interceptions and two sacks in 108 games. Member of the Miamisburg High School Athletic Hall of Fame (inducted in 2010).

Wilbur Cartwright, RB/DB, 1927

Excelled in several sports, including football, basketball, baseball and track. Still holds football single-game records for touchdowns (six) and points (44) – both set against Franklin in 1923. Also holds program records for averaging 23.7 yards on 11 punt returns and snagging three interceptions against Troy (both in 1924). Named All-Ohio in basketball where he helped Miamisburg win back-to-back regional titles and finish state runner-up in 1926. Holds basketball school records for games played in a season (27) and tournament games played in a career (15). Was also a member of the 880-relay that won the 1923 Montgomery County League title.

Went to Miami University where he earned the nicknames Catch-Proof Cartwright, The Chief, The Buckeye Bullet and The Redskin Rambler with his electric running style. Finished with 344 yards rushing (scored on runs of 78, 90 and 92 yards) in the 1930 Homecoming game against Ohio Wesleyan and recorded five touchdowns and an extra point in a game against Ashland. Those marks – 344 yards, five touchdowns and 31 points – still stand as Miami records.

During the 1930 season Cartwright gained 1,168 yards. Was selected All-Buckeye Athletic Association in 1930 and 1931 and named to Miami’s All-Time Gridiron Greats in 1958. Inducted into Miami hall of fame in 1973 and the Miamisburg Athletic hall of fame in 1992.

Doug Hortman, RB/DB, 1979

Named All-Miami Central Conference after leading Miamisburg in rushing and scoring as a junior and senior. Also owns more than 250 career tackles. Two-sport star who also excelled in the discus, placing sixth at the state meet as a junior and seventh as a senior. Still holds the school record (172-9) in the event. Was also back-to-back Miami Central Conference champion in the discus (1978 and 1979) and won the shot put as a senior (1979).

Went to Pittsburgh to play for then-coach Jackie Sherrill. Was in same recruiting class as Dan Marino. Member of the Miamisburg Athletic Hall of Fame’s inaugural class in 1991.

Bob McPherson, HB, 1950

Was named All-Miami Valley League in football three times and twice in basketball. His name appears over 20 times in the Miamisburg record books for both sports. Burst onto the scene as a sophomore in 1947 with a 70-yard interception return for a touchdown against Greenville and a 68-yard punt return for a touchdown against Franklin. Went to Mississippi State to play football. Member of the Miamisburg Athletic Hall of Fame’s inaugural class in 1991.

Matt Muncy, RB/LB, 2002

One of the school’s best overall athletes was tabbed Mid-Miami League Offensive player of the year in 2000 and 2001. Earned Division I All-Ohio honors as a senior when he rushed for 1,550 yards and had 62 tackles. Finished his career with a slew of records that still stand today, including career rushing yards (4,323), touchdowns (59), rushing attempts (731), offensive plays (742) and points (358).

Excelled in basketball as a four-time letter winner and three-time All-MML selection. Dropped 37 points on Xenia as a sophomore and holds the program record for most games having scored in (77). Totaled 986 career points. Also earned two varsity letters in baseball.

Went to Ohio University where he racked up 203 solo tackles, 39.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks. Named All-MAC twice. As a senior, started all 14 games as the Bobcats won the MAC East Division title and made MAC Championship Game and GMAC Bowl appearances. Ranked second on the team with 87 tackles that season (2007) and led the team with a career-high 17 TFL, which is the third-best season total in Ohio history. Spent time on the Cincinnati Bengals, Tennessee Titans and Florida Tuskers (UFL) practice squads from 2007-09. Member of the Miamisburg High School Athletic Hall of Fame (inducted in 2007).

Josh Myers, OL/DL, 2017

Program’s most decorated prep player. Four-star recruit was Ohio’s No. 1 prospect as a senior. Verbally committed to Ohio State as a sophomore, becoming the first commit in the Buckeyes’ 2017 recruiting class. Three-time first team All-GWOC and two-time first team D-I All-Ohio selection helped the Vikings go 34-12 over his four years with four playoff appearances. Miamisburg was 9-2 his junior season and went 10-3 his senior campaign. Was named to the MaxPreps Junior All-American Team and as a senior played in the US Army All-American Bowl and was named MaxPreps, Parade and USA Today All-American.

Played in 31 games at Ohio State and started 23, including his final 21. In 2020, was a team captain, was named second-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten, and was a Rimington Trophy finalist. Named second team All-Big Ten in 2019. Buckeyes won a Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl, three Big Ten titles and reached the College Football Playoffs twice in Myers stay.

Drafted in the second round (pick No. 62) of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers. He’s started all 25 NFL games he’s played in over the last three years (for the Packers).

Greg Zolman, QB, 1997

Name appears in the Miamisburg record book an astonishing 100 times for various passing feats. Wet to Vanderbilt university where he earned the starting spot halfway through his freshman season and held onto it the next three years. Completed 596 career passes in 1,556 attempts (51.6 percent) for 41 TDs and a then-school record 7,981 yards (mark broken by Jay Cutler, who redshirted in Zolman’s senior year). His passing yardage numbers as a junior and senior sill rank in the top six in school history.

Undrafted free agent was on the NFL practice squads of the Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, St. Louis Rams and Tamp Bay Buccaneers and played one season for the Rhein Fire in NFL Europe. Member of the Miamisburg High School Athletic Hall of Fame (inducted in 2002).

Honorable Mention: Ken Amlin, 1945; Calvin Bell, LB, 2003; Cody Blevins, DB, 2006; Greg Bonifay, LB, 1994; Tony Clark, RB, 2016; Christian Davis, RB, 2023; Dick Dickey, QB, 1951; Jim Dickey, QB, 1954; Chris Flagg, RB, 1978; Doug Franklin, OL, 1967; Mark Hall, WR, 1999; Jerry Harris, DL, 1961; Shawn Harville, RB, 1994; Bobby Heil, OL, 1949; Roy Huff, DE, 1959; Nevin Johnson, OL, 1936; Dick Kelly, QB/RB; Rod King, WR/DB, 1981; Jack Kinderdine, QB, 1957; Charles “Bud” Lutz, 1937; Ed McAfee, WR/DB, 1966; Jackson McGohan, WR, 2023; Chris Meyers, DL, 2017; Brad Myers, 1983; Don Myers, OL, 1958; Zach Myers, OL, 2012; Dave Parkhurst, OL, 1965; Dick Penwell, 1937; Doug Rice, QB/DB, 1959; Allan “Alkie” Richards, E, 1941; Doug Schmidt, QB/DB, 1955; Hank Schnieder, QB/RB, 1935; Mike Schnieder, 1964; Brad Sizemore, RB, 1996; Charles “Yak” Sizemore, RB, 1967; Jeff Spaulding, 1991; Jack Van Buren, HB/DB, 1968; Ken Van Buren, OL, 1959; Tate Vongsy, QB, 2019; Jim Weaver, E, 1936; Dustin Williams, DB/RET, 2001; Jake Wood, OL/DL, 2005.