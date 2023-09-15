High School Football: Top players in Northmont history

In 1944 talks regarding the consolidation of four schools - Randolph, Clayton, Phillipsburg and Brookville - began. Brookville voters rejected the plan. The other three districts bought in.

Taking the nickname from Phillipsburg and the school colors (Kelly green and white) from Randolph, Northmont High School opened in 1959. The school’s name – a contraction of North Montgomery County – was the result of a contest held to rename the new school.

Since its beginnings at Randolph High, Northmont football has made a name for itself as one of the area’s longest and most successful programs.

Then-Randolph High entered the Southwestern Buckeye League in 1953. Northmont stayed in the SWBL until leaving for the Miami Central Conference in 1975. A move to the newly formed Greater Miami Valley Conference took place in 1982. The T-Bolts made their most recent switch – to the Greater Western Ohio Conference – in 2001.

Wherever Northmont has laid its head, it’s been a winner. The T-Bolts own 24 league titles – five in the SWBL, four in the MCC, four in the GMVC and 11 in the GWOC.

Longtime head coach Ned Booher sits atop a list of notable mentors. Booher accumulated a 182-53-5 career record at Northmont from 1962-1985. The program’s longest winning streak without a loss (31 games) took place from 1976-1979.

Northmont earned its first playoff berth in 1992 under current-Alter head coach Ed Domsitz (53-55 in 11 years at NHS).

Lance Schneider, head coach from 1999-2014, went 107-63 with eight playoff appearances. The T-Bolts won their first playoff game in 2003 (52-35 win over Mason).

Current head coach Tony Broering has led Northmont to six straight postseason appearances.

This is the fifth in a season-long series of the top high school football players in Dayton area history. The Dayton Daily News received recommendations and nominations from athletic directors and readers to help compile our list.

CJ Barnett, DB, 2009

Two-time team captain was first team D-I All-Ohio as a senior when he had 65 tackles, 13 pass break-ups and an interception. One of the country’s Top 150 prospects, he also averaged 21.4 yards per kickoff return and scored on a 65-yard punt return. Played in the Under Armour All-American game.

Went to Ohio State where he saw limited duties on special teams as a freshman for the Rose Bowl and Big Ten champions. Knee injury cut short 2010 season but started 36 games at strong safety in 2011-2013. Four-year lettermen led the team with 75 tackles in 2011 and was part of a school-record 24-consecutive wins during the 2012 and 2013 seasons. Voted captain in 2013. Third-team All-American as a senior, Barnett totaled 224 career tackles with eight interceptions, including a team-high four in 2013.

Singed as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants. After serving as an officer in the Columbus Division of Police, Barnett was hired as the Director of Player Development for Ohio State football in 2021. Still holds the position. Member of the Northmont Football Hall of Fame.

Kurt Coleman, DB, 2006

Two-time first team D-I selection holds program records for interceptions in a season (10) and game (three). GWOC Defensive Player of the Year in 2005.

Went to Ohio State where he was a three-year starter, two-time All-Big Ten selection and team captain and All-American as a senior. Finished with 219 tackles, 10.5 tackles-for-loss, nine interceptions and three sacks in 44 career games.

Taken in the seventh round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. Ten-year NFL career included stints with the Kansas City Chiefs, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills. Finished NFL career (started 83 of 146 games) with 554 tackles, 21 interceptions, 16 TFL, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two touchdowns. Member of the Northmont Athletic and Football halls of fame.

Ron Hawley, QB, 1960

Attended Randolph High School (freshman-junior) before attending newly opened Northmont High School (senior). Was a member of the first T-Bolts football team and quarterbacked the program to its first win – an 8-6 victory over Brookville in 1959. Named first team All-Ohio in football and played in the Ohio North-South All-Star game. Also earned All-Ohio honors in basketball and starred in track (participated in state meet).

Went to the Louisville where he continued his basketball career. Averaged 13.1 points and 8.3 rebounds over 75 career games and scored 984 points for the Cardinals. Inducted into the Louisville Athletic Hall of Fame in 1993. Member of Northmont’s inaugural Athletic Hall of Fame Class (2004). Inducted into the Northmont Football HOF in 1998.

Tyler Horner, QB, 2005

Led T-Bolts to back-to-back GWOC titles, the first playoff win in program history and a 19-3 record as a starter in 2003 and 2004. Earned first-team D-I All-Ohio honors his senior year when he threw for 36 touchdowns and over 3,000 yards. Threw for 3,000 yards with 22 touchdowns as a junior. Holds program records for TD passes in a game (eight), season (36) and career (59).

Went to Missouri State where he had a successful career. Member of the Northmont Athletic and Football halls of fame.

Larry Kain, LB, 1971

Nicknamed “Mr. Football,” Kain was a two-time ALL-SWBL and All-Miami Valley selection and was named first team Class AAA All-Ohio as a senior. Played in the Ohio North-South All-Star game and received numerous Academic All-American honors.

Went to Ohio State where he earned three varsity letters playing tight end. Taken in the 13th round of the 1976 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Injuries cut his career short. Member of the inaugural Northmont Football Hall of Fame. Also member of NHS Athletic HOF.

John Kelley, OL/DL, 1964

Named all-league, All-Greater Dayton and All-Ohio in 1963 when he helped the T-Bolts to an undefeated SWBL title (first in program history). Played in the Ohio North-South Game. Was also a seasoned wrester who won the SWBL heavyweight title. Participated in track as well.

Went to Ohio State where he became the Buckeyes starting left guard as a junior and senior. Was presented the Outstanding Senior Athlete Award at OSU as a senior. Member of the inaugural Northmont Football Hall of Fame. Also member of NHS Athletic HOF.

Mike Mangen, LB, 1981

Huge part of undefeated seasons in 1978 and 1980 as a defensive wrecking ball. Still holds program records for interception returns for TDs in a game (two) and fumble recoveries in a game (three). Was all-league, all-area and All-Southwest District as a senior when he was named MVP of the football team. Was also first team all-league and all-area in baseball.

Went to Ohio University where he lettered four years and became the Bobcats all-time leading tackler with 513 stops. That mark still stands. Ranks second in OU history for tackles in a season with 171 as a junior in 1983. Member of the inaugural Northmont Football Hall of Fame. Also member of NHS Athletic HOF.

Jeff Weiland, LB, 1972

Named first team Class AAA All-Ohio as a senior. Also participated in wrestling and track. Went to Ohio State. Member of the inaugural Northmont Football Hall of Fame. Also member of NHS Athletic HOF.

Honorable Mention: Colin Abels, DB/QB, 1993; Nii Adjei Oninku, DL, 2004; Markus Allen, WR, 2021; John Beirise, QB, 1963; Clay Belton, QB, 2007; Chris Brands, OL, 1986; Curt Conley, QB, 1989; Dave Fellers, WR, 1979; Brad Gingrich, DL, 1986; Mike Gingrich, FB/DE, 1993; Ro Grigsby, WR, 2004; Stan Hunter, DB, 1982; Xavior Johnson, WR, DB. 2010; Devin Kenerly, RB, 2018; Aaron Lewis, LB, 2003; Mark Lucas, RB/LB, 1979; Todd Lucas, LB, 1976; Steve Magoteaux, OL/LB, 1971; Doug Mangen, LB, 1983; Troy Mangen, TE, 2013; Mark Mays, RB, 2009; Carlton McFadgen, WR, 2002; Rod Moore, WR, 2021; Craig Newburg, OL/LB, 1978; Eli Newburg, DL, 2021; Gabe Newburg, DL, 2019; Bill Norris, DT, 1975; Dayne Palsrove, QB, 1979; Cade Rice, QB, 2021; Kaleb Ringer, LB, 2012; Darrell Rudd, OL/DL, 1980; Zebrie Sanders, OL, 2008; Paul Schweitzer, RB/LB, 1983; Steve Shultz, RB/LB, 1973; Steve Smith, RB, 1979; Jerry Smyth, OL/DL, 1979; Don Swafford, TE, 1975; Doug Swafford, TE/DE, 1980; Jamal Trammell, WR, 2012; Eddie Waymire, 1957; Isaiah Williams, DB, 2014.