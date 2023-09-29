High School Football: Top players in Trotwood-Madison history

From 2010-2019, Trotwood-Madison’s football program put together a 10-year run unrivaled in Miami Valley history and nearly unmatched statewide. The Rams won nine regional titles, appeared in seven state finals and won three state championships (2011, 2017 and 2019).

Trotwood first appeared in the state playoffs in 1981 and advanced to the Division II state final, losing 28-7 to Cleveland Benedictine at Akron’s Rubber Bowl.

Twenty-two years later the Rams would return to the postseason.

Hired as head coach in 2001, T-M graduate Maurice Douglass, a member of the 1981 squad, led the Rams to the playoffs in 2002. Since then, the program has reached the postseason 16 times, including 14 straight.

Douglass led Trotwood to its first state title in 2011 – a 42-28 win over Avon in the D-II final. That was part of a four-year stretch that saw the Rams play 60 games and reach four straight state finals (2010-2013). Douglass left for Springfield prior to the 2014 season and was replaced by Alter-grad Jeff Graham.

Under Graham, the Rams finished D-III state runner-up in 2016 and won D-III state titles in 2017 and 2019 with victories over Dresden Tri-Valley (27-19) and Mansfield Senior (14-7 in OT), respectively.

Douglass and Graham have led the program to 16 of its 17 postseason berths. Trotwood owns a 44-15 playoff record with eight state finals and 10 regional titles.

After early playoff exits the past three seasons (losses to Tippecanoe, Bellbrook and Alter), Trotwood looks primed again. The Rams are ranked No. 9 in the D-III AP State Poll and No. 2 in the Region 12 computer rankings. Trotwood beat Fairmont, Springfield and Alter in succession weeks 2-4.

This is the seventh in a season-long series of the top high school football players in Dayton area history. The Dayton Daily News received recommendations and nominations from athletic directors and readers to help compile our list.

Maurice Douglass, DB, 1982

Member of the Rams Division II state runner-up squad in 1981. Went to Coffeyville Community College for two years before transferring to Kentucky. Wildcats went 9-3 his first year (1984) and won the Hall of Fame Classic Bowl Game (20-19 over Wisconsin). Played in the 1985 Blue-Gray Football Classic.

Selected in the eighth round (pick 221) in the 1986 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. Played in 139 NFL games over an 11-year career (nine seasons in Chicago and two with the New York Giants) with 16 starts, six interceptions, two forced fumbles, 12 fumble recoveries, 2.5 sacks and 274 tackles, including 261 solo.

Became head coach at Trotwood in 2001. Led Rams to second playoff appearance in history in 2002 and first since his squad was state runner-up in 1981. That was just a prelude. Rams went to four straight state championship games (2010-2013) and won a D-II state title in 2011. Took over at Springfield in 2014 and has led the Wildcats to back-to-back D-I state finals the last two years. Member of the Trotwood-Madison City Schools Hall of Fame.

Antwan Gilbert, RB, 2011

Catalyst in Trotwood’s rise to regional and state prominence. Ran for 2,576 yards and 32 touchdowns on 313 carries and caught 17 passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns as a junior. Carried the ball 296 times for 2,294 yards and 25 touchdowns as a senior when the Rams advanced to their first state title game since 1981 (lost 45-33 to Male Heights). Was D-II All-Ohio, first team GWOC and the GWOC North Division offensive player of the year as a junior and senior.

Committed to Toledo before attending Grand Rapids Community College. Transferred to Iowa Western after GRCC disbanded program.

Raveion Hargrove, RB, 2018

Three-time first team D-III All-Ohioan remains one of the state’s all-time leading rushers. His 7,365 rushing yards ranks 11th in state history and is eclipsed locally only by Troy’s Ryan Brewer (7,656). His 94 rushing TDs ranks 19th in state history. Ran for 2,264 yards and 30 TDs as a senior to lead Trotwood-Madison to the D-III state championship and a 15-0 record. Finished runner-up for Mr. Football that season. Ran for 3,039 yards as a sophomore, which ranks 13th in single-season state history.

Went to Bowling Green where he played in eight games as a true freshman. Finished the year third on the team with 670 all-purpose yards and was the team’s primary kick returner, averaging 17.2 yards on 25 returns.

After a brief stint at Garden City Community College (Kansas) in 2019, where he did not play a game, enrolled at the University of West Florida (NCAA D2) where he played two seasons and won two Gulf South Conference titles. Was named All-GSC last season after rushing for 843 yards and three touchdowns on 101 carries. Currently enrolled at Texas A&M Commerce (NCAA D-I FCS) where he is a senior and has appeared in all of the Lions’ games, recording a season-high 48 yards on 12 carries in a season-opening loss to UC-Davis.

William Houston, RB, 1989

Led Rams to back-to-back 9-1 seasons as a junior and senior when he averaged 7.6 and 7.3 yards per carry, respectively. All-district, area and league as a senior when he rushed for 1,300 yards and 11 touchdowns. Also averaged 42 yards per kick as a punter his senior year. Starred in wrestling where he was team captain and went 55-3 as a heavyweight his last two years.

Went to Ohio State where he played in 29 games over four years as the back-up fullback. Scored three TDs.

Mike McCray, LB, 2013

As a junior in 2011, he had 460 yards on 28 catches and nine touchdowns and totaled 86 tackles with five interceptions and three defensive touchdowns for state championship squad. As a senior in 2012, he caught 19 passes for 369 yards and four scores and made 121 tackles with 2.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two interceptions. Was named first team D-II All-Ohio as a junior and senior and was the D-II Ohio Defensive Player of the Year in 2012. Invited to play in the 2013 Under Armour All-American Game.

Went to Michigan where he played in 11 games his first three years due to injury and redshirt. Worked his way into starting line-up in 2016 and 2017 and earned All-Big Ten honors both seasons. Appeared in 38 games, making 26 starts. Was captain as a fifth-year senior. Finished with 161 tackles, 32 TFL, 9.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two interceptions.

After spending four years on the Michigan coaching staff and one year at Notre Dame, is currently the OLB coach at UMass. Member of the Trotwood-Madison City Schools Hall of Fame.

Roy Roundtree, WR, 2008

Nephew of Jeff Graham played first two years at Belmont High School before transferring to Trotwood. Caught 48 passes for 851 yards as a junior and 52 passes for 868 yards as a senior. His four-year prep totals were 165 receptions for 2,637 yards and 28 touchdowns. Was selected D-II first-team All-Ohio as a senior and was chosen to play in the Big 33 Football Classic.

Went to Michigan where he was a four-year letterman and started 42 games, including 37 straight. Caught 154 career passes for 2,304 yards and 15 touchdowns in 50 career games. Tallied career-highs in receptions (72), yards (935) and touchdown catches (7) as a sophomore in 2010. Also set the Michigan single-game record for receiving yards in a game (246) against Illinois on nine receptions in 2010. Was twice named All-Big Ten.

Signed as undrafted free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals and was waived on final cut prior to 2013 season. Played briefly for the Colorado Ice (Indoor Football League). Has spent several seasons coaching college football at CSU-Pueblo, Limestone, Indiana State, Michigan and Grand Valley State. Is currently the WR coach at McNeese State.

Dwight Sistrunk, DB, 1983

First team Class AAA All-Ohio as a senior. Attended Illinois Valley Junior College before ending up at Iowa where he played two seasons. Finished Hawkeyes career with seven interceptions and All-Big Ten honors as a senior.

Signed as a free agent with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Nephew of former Oakland Raiders defensive end Otis Sistrunk.

Clem Vinegar, OL, 2014

Four-year starter at center played in four straight state championship games (2010-2013) and set an OHSAA-record with 60 starts in his career, including 20 in the playoffs (another state record). First team D-III All-Ohio as a senior. Two-time first team All-GWOC. Attended Ohio University. Member of the Trotwood-Madison City Schools Hall of Fame.

Honorable Mention: Sammy Anderson, DB, 2020; Kei Beckham, DB, 2015; Antwan Blackshear, DL, 2022; Carl Blanton Jr., WR, 2020; Bam Bradley, LB, 2012; Domonick Britt, QB, 2008; Bobby Brown, DB, 1988; Duane Butler, DB, 1992; Cameron Burrows, DB, 2013; Jovani Chappel, DB, 2006; Chunky Clements, DL, 2013; Kennedy Coates, DL, 2019; Cody Collins, OL, 2013; Tony Cosby, RB, 1982; Messiah DeWeaver, QB, (graduated from Wayne HS) 2016; Ferrod Gardner, LB, 2015; Vincent Gay, LB, 1999; Marcus Graham, QB, 2011; Isreal Green, RB, 2013; Nicholas Grigsby, LB, 2011; AJ Jordan, WR, 2011; Zach Logan, WR, 2004; Ryan Lucas, WR, 2015; John Lumpkin, TE, 1994; Will Lumpkin, DB, 2001; Brandon Moore, WR, 2008; Jacob Moorman, OL, 2021; Lawrence Mosely, OL, 2012; James Parker, LB, 2018; Jordan Paschal, DB, 2010; Tyson Patrick, LB, 2007; C.J. Peake, DB, 2007; Lamont Ragland, DL, 2015; Ryan Reese, DL, 2014; Michael Simpson, QB, 2012; Devon Smith, DL, 2017; Michael Smith, DB, 2023; Derrick Stark, OL, 2010; Justin Stephens, WR, 2019; Markell Stephens-Peppers, QB, 2018; Kobe Vinegar, LB, 2017; Roland Walder, LB, 2016; Jonathan Washington, WR, 1998; Ron Wilkinson, DB, 1976; Verondtae Wilkinson, DL, 2014; Jaison Williams, OL, 2019.