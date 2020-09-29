High school football: Two Dayton Public schools face eligibility issues

That came after the district’s sports were placed on hold at the end of July because of the coronavirus pandemic, on the recommendation of Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County.

As far as results on the field, Dunbar beat Belmont 25-13 in the Wolverines' first game and downed Meadowdale 60-0 last week.

Thurgood Marshall beat Meadowdale 45-0 in its first game and lost to Trotwood-Madison 38-8 last week.

Dunbar’s wins have been forfeited while the fate of Thurgood Marshall’s win has not been determined yet, according to district spokeswoman Alexandra Kincaid.

The Wolverines and Cougars are scheduled to play each other Thursday night at Welcome Stadium.

OHSAA spokesman Tim Stried said the organization did not have an update.

The playoffs are set to begin next week with all schools eligible if they opt to be part of them.

Coaches are scheduled to meet Tuesday and Wednesday to vote on seeing for teams in their regions, and teams are to be placed in brackets Thursday.

With the number of teams varying by region, some higher seeds will receive first-round byes.