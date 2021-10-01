High School Football: Unbeaten Arcanum opening eyes in WOAC’s inaugural season

Schondelmyer has come full circle back to Arcanum with a stop at Tri-Village. He coached Arcanum from 1999-2006, then worked on staffs at Alter and Dayton before starting the program at Tri-Village in 2015. He returned to Arcanum in 2018 when his son, Bryce, was an eighth grader. Several of his former players and assistants were still working at the school.

“You know how everybody likes to get the band back together, so to speak?” Schondelmyer said. “We decided to go that route.”

Bryce was in school at Northmont but decided to play quarterback for his dad. This season Bryce is throwing for 295.8 yards a game with 29 touchdowns and two interceptions. The Trojans’ pass-to-run ratio is a little better than 2 to 1.

“He consistently week in and week out makes plays,” Jason Schondelmyer said. “His whole life he been on the sidelines, and he’s always been a sponge. He doesn’t say much. He just listens. Plus, he’s also a hard worker and puts in the hours.”

Bryce Schondelmyer has taken college visits to Cincinnati and Miami and has more scheduled this fall. But it’s certainly not all him. He has talent around him: Brennen Troutwine (29 catches, 10 touchdowns), Zade Shank (33 catches, six touchdowns) and Tyler Huber (20 catches).

On defense, strong safety Garrett Garno and inside linebacker Jacob Rayburn have stood out.

“Our whole defense really does a phenomenal job of running to the football,” Jason Schondelmyer said.

Playoff positioning is at stake the next two weeks for Arcanum. The Trojans are third in Division VI, Region 24 behind unbeatens Coldwater and Mechanicsburg. A win over Tri-Village, which is fourth in Division VII, Region 28 will help. But a win next week over Division V Preble Shawnee would provide an even bigger boost.

OTHER GAMES TO WATCH

Eaton (6-0) at Brookville (5-1): Eaton is having its best season in years, is first in Division IV, Region 16 and has already taken down Bellbrook. Brookville is third in Division V, Region 20.

Springfield (5-0) at Springboro (3-2): Seven GWOC teams figure to make the 16-team playoff field in Division 1, Region 2. The Wildcats are second behind Marysville. Springboro is 12th and hoping to move up for a first-round home game.

Fairmont (4-2) at Miamisburg (4-2): Fairmont is coming off consecutive losses and trying to fight its way back up from ninth place in Region 2. Miamisburg is 13th in Region 2.

Northmont (2-3) at Wayne (4-2): The Warriors are up to eighth in Region 2 and could be on their way to hosting a first-round game. Northmont is 14th in Region 2 and looking for its first GWOC victory.