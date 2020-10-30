X

High School Football: Unbeaten Bellbrook seeks regional final berth

Bellbrook's Jonah Atchison tackles Franklin's Drew Isaacs during their game at Bellbrook on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. Nick Falzerano/CONTRIBUTED

Credit: NICK FALZERANO

Sports | 55 minutes ago
By Eric Frantz, Contributing Writer
Eagles last trip to Elite Eight came in 2001

On the eve of their regional quarterfinal playoff game against St. Marys Memorial last Friday, members of the Bellbrook High School football team made time to attend a pep rally for the Bellbrook Wee Eagles sixth grade team, which was set to face Alter in its own pee-wee playoff game three days later.

The message? Deliver.

“We still remember our sixth grade year and beating Waynesville, which was the No. 1 seed,” senior Jonah Atchison said. “You guys have a great opportunity. Take advantage of it.”

Atchison – and his varsity teammates – have led by example this season.

Ranked No. 2 in the final AP Division III State Poll, which ties the highest finish in school history (1991 and 2018), undefeated and top seed Bellbrook (8-0) hosts No. 5 Ross (7-1) in a Division III, Region 12 semifinal Friday at Miami Valley South Stadium.

Bellbrook, riding the program’s fourth undefeated regular season (1991, 1999 and 2018), is looking to return to the regional final for the third time and first since 2001. The Eagles initial Elite Eight run was 1991.

Bellbrook has never reached the state semifinals.

Bellbrook senior linebacker/running back Taylor Jordan carries the ball against Chaminade Julienne on Oct. 16, 2020. Nick Falzerano/CONTRIBUTED

Credit: NICK FALZERANO

Reaching the end zone against the Eagles has been challenging for opponents. Bellbrook’s defense has allowed 63 points and owns four shutouts.

“It’s difficult,” said Brookville head coach Mike Hetrick, whose team lost 42-21 to the Eagles on Sept. 25. “There’s no weakness. They challenge you on the perimeter and you have to just try to get a body on a body. They are so athletic.”

The anchor is the linebacking corps – seniors Ethan Fryman (66 tackles), Taylor Jordan (47 tackles, 8.5 TFL) and Atchison (58 tackles, 9.5 TFL) and juniors Ashton Ault (37 tackles) and Nick Cumpston (71 tackles, 10 TFL) – which head coach Jeff Jenkins tabs the best in program history.

“We may have had better individual players at linebacker in the past, but collectively as a group – this unit is special,” Jenkins said.

Chaminade Julienne head coach Marcus Colvin agrees.

“Their players who are really talented really standout,” said Colvin after suffering a 58-0 loss to Bellbrook in the second round of the playoffs. “#11 (Jordan), #25 (Ault), #24 (Fryman), #21 (Atchison) and #35 (Cumpston). Those are the kids we noticed on film. They jumped out.”

The defensive line features senior Alex Petry (36 tackles, 5.5 TFL) and juniors Ashton Kooken (42 tackles, 11.5 TFL) and Tristan Waybrant (31 tackles, seven TFL). Seniors Leo Freudenschuss and Ben Zerby and junior Gavyn Roop (two interceptions) form the secondary.

“We prepare really well,” Ault said. “We do pursuit drills all the time and fly to the ball. That’s how we play.”

Offensively, Bellbrook has been hard to stop. The Eagles have scored 344 points (averaging 43 per game) in a Wing-T set that’s delivered 2,333 yards rushing (291 yards per game). Atchison (397 yards, seven TDs) and Ault (524 yards, seven TDs) have picked up the load after junior and leading rusher Seth Borondy (718 yards, 12 touchdowns) was lost in Week 6. Senior quarterback Alex Westbrock has thrown for 896 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Six players – including Jordan (six), Westbrock (five) and Fryman (four) – have scored four touchdowns or more.

The Bellbrook-Ross winner will face the winner of No. 6 Alter-No. 2 Badin next Friday at the higher seed’s home field.

“Anybody is going to have their hands full with that defense,” Hetrick said. “It’s challenging. They have athletes all over.”

PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, OCT. 30

DIVISION I

Region 2

Olentangy Liberty at Springfield

Region 4

Cin. St. Xavier at Lakota West

DIVISION III

Region 12

Ross at Bellbrook

Alter vs. Badin at Lakota East

DIVISION VII

Region 28

Riverside at Marion Local

New Bremen at Fort Loramie

SATURDAY, OCT. 31

DIVISION IV

Region 16

Waverly at Clinton-Massie

Valley View at Cin. Wyoming

DIVISION V

Region 20

Versailles at Cin. Roger Bacon

Cin. Mariemont at Spr. Shawnee

DIVISION VI

Region 24

West Jefferson at Coldwater

Frankfort Adena at Mechanicsburg

