High School Football: Undefeated Arrows pointing toward title season

Maddox played for the Arrows and graduated in 2002. He joined the coaching staff in 2014 and is in his fourth year as head coach. In 2017, the Arrows thought they were 8-2, but they had to forfeit a game because they unknowingly played an ineligible player.

“That was a tough time,” Maddox said.

This season has been nothing but good times.

“They’re just a fun group to be around, and they’re really fun to watch on Friday night,” Maddox said. “We’ve got athletes that make big plays and we’re good up front.”

The Arrows are stingy on defense and average 40 points with a fast-paced spread attack that leans on the running of junior quarterback Brayden Doran and senior running back Hunter Crockett, who has 572 yards on 77 carries and 14 touchdowns.

Caption Dave Maddox, Preble Shawnee football coach. Champine Photography

This is not a senior-laden team as is typically the case with teams playing this well. Crockett, starting defensive lineman Xavier Adams and starting offensive lineman Cole Hawkins are the only seniors. The junior class is 12 strong.

Doran might be the most unusual player in Southwest Ohio. He is 5-foot-7, 150 pounds and doubles as the quarterback and nose guard. He’s started at nose guard since he was a freshman and took over at quarterback this season.

When he lines up at nose guard, Doran said he often isn’t taken seriously. But his quickness and determination are enough. His 3.5 sacks are tied for the team lead with Adams.

“It’s honestly fun when you beat a bigger kid than you and you’re just bustin’ to get to the ball,” Doran said. “It’s very cool to be one of the smaller guys on the team and being able to do what I do on the field.”

On offense, Doran leads the team with 822 rushing yards on 77 carries for a 10.7 average and has 10 touchdowns. As a passer, he’s completed 43 of 81 for 546 yards and eight touchdowns.

“I love running the ball and I like to get out of the pocket when I do throw the ball,” Doran said.

What he likes most about the offense is how they have increased the tempo as the season as progressed. They huddled some in early games but no more.

“If we have a faster pace on offense, we start doing good and the defense has to line up to us,” Doran said.

The Arrows left the Southwestern Buckeye League for the newly formed Western Ohio Athletic Conference this season. They went from being one of the smallest schools in their league to one of the biggest. And they are playing teams with 30-some players on their roster, which is also typical for the Arrows, instead of teams with 50 and 60 players.

“It’s just leveled the playing field for us,” Maddox said. “It has been a good thing for us, but I don’t think that’s the only reason we’re winning. We’ve got a good team that’s good at what they do and plays hard.”

The WOAC has been led by Shawnee, Tri-Village and Arcanum. The Arrows beat Tri-Village 26-14 in Week 2. Tri-Village handed Arcanum its first loss last Friday, 53-28. The Arrows welcome Arcanum to their new home-field advantage this Friday.

“You see the stadium packed and the band playing,” Maddox said, “and there’s nothing better than a Friday night football game.”