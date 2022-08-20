dayton-daily-news logo
X

High School Football Week 1 Scoreboard

Beavercreek's Adi Hernandez tries to avoid a tackle by Xenia's Ronnie Butler during Friday's season opener. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Beavercreek's Adi Hernandez tries to avoid a tackle by Xenia's Ronnie Butler during Friday's season opener. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Sports
By Travis Erickson, Staff Writer
9 minutes ago

Friday’s Results

Allen East 27, Upper Scioto Valley 14

Anna 34, Indian Lake 19

Ansonia 36, Riverside 14

Badin 34,. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph 3

Bellefontaine 43, Sidney 13

Ben Logan 21, Triad 6

Brookville 54, Tri-County North 20

Bucyrus 48, Mississinawa Valley 20

Carlisle 8, Twin Valley South 6

Cedarville 28, Middletown Christian 12

Centerville 9, Lakota East 6

Cin. College Prep 28, Bethel-Tate 0

Col. Eastmoor 20, Chaminade Julienne 14

Coldwater 37, Kenton 2

Crestview 51, Parkway 14

Defiance 28, Napoleon 7

East Clinton 34, Dayton Christian 14

Eastwood 17, Ottawa-Glandorf 0

Eaton 44, Greenville 13

Elder 42, Covington Catholic 21

Elida 31, Spencerville 0

Fairbanks 43, Cardington-Lincoln 6

Fenwick 36, Franklin 14

Fort Loramie 39, Minster 27

Gahanna Lincoln 9, Mason 7

Gamble Montessori 35, New Miami 6

Graham 27, West Liberty-Salem 24

Greeneview 33, Middletown Madison 7

Hamilton 28, West Clermont 9

Hughes 38, Summit Country Day 7

Jonathan Alder 42, Amanda Clearcreek 9

Kings 34, Sycamore 0

La Salle 17, Colerain 13

Lakota West 16, St. Xavier 13

Madeira 37, Norwood 8

Marion Local 21, Wapakoneta 7

Mechanicsburg 14, Kenton Ridge 3

Miamisburg 62, West Carrollton 26

Middletown 47, Loveland 33

Milford 42, Edgewood 6

Milton-Union 41, National Trail 0

Moeller 49, Massillon 31

Monroe 35, Talawanda 16

New Bremen 28, Bath 0

New Richmond 30, Northwest 27

North Union 42, Marion Pleasant 6

Northeastern 48, Bethel 0

Northmont 49, Butler 13

Northridge 57, Dixie 0

Oak Hills 31, Turpin 20

Oakwood 17, Mariemont 14

Piqua 55, Belmont 0

Preble Shawnee 61, Miami East 7

Reading 72, Lockland 6

Ross 27, Wilmington 7

South Adams 35, Arcanum 0

Southeastern 41, Northwestern 7

Springboro 21, Lebanon 19

St. Henry 50, Covington 0

St. Marys 42, London 31

Taylor 20, Greenon 0

Tecumseh 48, Fairborn 13

Tippecanoe 14, Bellbrook 10

Tri-Village 51, Troy Christian 20

Troy 56, Dunbar 24

Urbana 40, West Jefferson 25

Valley View 31, Springfield Shawnee 7

Versailles 31, Celina 6

Wayne Trace 18, Fort Recovery 14

Waynesville 14, Clinton-Massie 7

Waynesfield-Goshen 28, Ada 0

Westfall 38, Madison-Plains 20

Winton Woods 39, Trotwood 16

Wyoming 35, Harrison 0

Xenia 40, Beavercreek 3

Thursday’s Results

Carroll 25, Ponitz 19

Fairfield 41, Wayne 24

Fairmont 31, Alter 7

Taft 32, Roger Bacon 0

In Other News
1
Rivera top TinCaps for third straight win
2
High school football: Sanders leads Xenia over Beavercreek
3
Paying the players? 3 major voices share views on college athlete...
4
Ohio State football: Quarterbacks taking to their roles in preseason
5
High school football: Area players with Top 10 all-time performances in...

About the Author

Travis Erickson
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top