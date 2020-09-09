X

High School Football Week 3 Power Rankings

The Springfield High School Marching Band play the National Anthem on the new artificial turf that has been installed at Evans Stadium Friday before the start of the Wildcats’ football game against Lima Senior. Bill Lackey/Staff
Sports | 34 minutes ago
By Marcus Hartman

With two weeks of high school football games in the books, it’s time to rank the best teams in the area again.

Here is a look at how teams stack up so far.

Division I

1. Northmont (2-0) d. Fairmont 20-6; plays at Beavercreek on Friday night

2. Springfield (2-0) d. Centerville 31-24 in overtime; host Fairmont on Friday night

3. Springboro (1-1) d. Beavercreek 77-16; plays at Miamisburg on Friday night

4. Wayne (1-1) d. Miamisburg 35-24; plays at Centerville on Friday night

5. Miamisburg (1-1) L. to Wayne 35-24; plays host to Springboro on Friday night

Others: Centerville, Lebanon, Fairmont, Beavercreek

Division II

1. Piqua (2-0) d. Butler 43-18; host Greenville on Friday night

2. Fairborn (2-0) d. West Carrollton 45-32; plays at Tippecanoe on Friday night

3. Stebbins (2-0) d. Sidney 22-20; plays at Xenia on Friday night

4. Troy (1-1) d. Xenia 34-7; plays at Butler on Friday night

5. Sidney (1-1) L. to Stebbins 22-20; plays host to New Richmond on Friday night

Others: Belmont*, Tecumseh, West Carrollton*, Xenia

Division III

1. Bellbrook (2-0) d. Franklin 34-0; plays at Valley View on Friday night

2. Tippecanoe (2-0) d. Greenville 28-0; hosts Fairborn on Friday night

3. Carroll (1-1) d. Chaminade Julienne 20-17; host McNicholas on Friday night

4. Chaminade Julienne (1-1) L. to Carroll 20-17; plays Badin at Edgewood on Saturday night

5. Bellefontaine (1-1) L. to Springfield Shawnee 13-6 in overtime; host Jonathan Alder on Friday night

Others: Alter, Butler, Dunbar*, Franklin, Fenwick**, Greenville, Monroe, Trotwood-Madison*

Division IV

1. Graham (2-0) d. Benjamin Logan 33-32 in overtime; host North Union on Friday night

2. Valley View (2-0) d. Monroe 31-7; hosts Bellbrook on Friday night

3. Milton-Union (2-0) d. Madison 13-12; hosts Waynesville on Friday night

4. Eaton (1-1) beat Oakwood 10-7; plays at Monroe on Friday night

5. Northwestern (1-1) beat Urbana 41-7; hosts Indian Lake on Friday night

Others: Kenton Ridge, Northridge, Thurgood Marshall*, Oakwood, Ponitz*, Urbana

Division V

1. Versailles (2-0) d. Delphos St. John 27-0; plays host to Marion Local on Friday night

2. Springfield Shawnee (2-0) d. Bellefontaine 13-6 in overtime; plays at Tecumseh on Friday night

3. West Liberty-Salem (2-0) d. Triad 27-20; plays host to Fairbanks on Friday night

4. Brookville (1-1) d. Carlisle 42-6; plays host to Oakwood on Friday night

5. Greenon (1-1) d. Catholic Central 24-0; plays at Madison Plains

Others: Benjamin Logan, Bethel, Carlisle, Indian Lake, Madison, Meadowdale*, Preble Shawnee

Division VI

1. Coldwater (2-0) d. Minster 49-14; plays host to Fort Recovery on Friday night

2. Covington (2-0) d. Miami East 43-14; plays at Twin Valley South on Friday night

3. Mechanicsburg (1-0) d. West Jefferson 37-29; plays host to Triad on Friday night

4. St. Henry (1-1) d. Anna 44-13; plays host to Minster on Friday night

5. Triad (1-0) L. to West Liberty-Salem 27-20; plays at Mechanicsburg on Friday night

Others: Anna, Arcanum, Dayton Christian, Dixie, Fort Recovery, Greeneview, Miami East, Minster, National Trail, Northeastern, Parkway, Troy Christian

Division VII

1. Marion Local (1-0) d. New Bremen 21-13; plays at Versailles on Friday night

2. Fort Loramie (2-0) Bethel 61-7; plays host to Miami East on Friday night

3. Tri-Village (2-0) d. Ansonia 56-35; plays host to National Trail on Friday night

4. New Bremen (1-1) L. to Marion Local 21-13; plays at Delphos St. John on Friday night

5. Tri-County North (1-1) d. Twin Valley South 42-7; plays host to Bethel on Friday night

Others: Ansonia, Lehman Catholic, Bradford, Catholic Central, Tri-County North, Southeastern, Cedarville, Mississinawa Valley, Jefferson*

*Currently not active

