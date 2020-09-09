High School Football Week 3 Power Rankings

3. Springboro (1-1) d. Beavercreek 77-16; plays at Miamisburg on Friday night

4. Wayne (1-1) d. Miamisburg 35-24; plays at Centerville on Friday night

5. Miamisburg (1-1) L. to Wayne 35-24; plays host to Springboro on Friday night

Others: Centerville, Lebanon, Fairmont, Beavercreek

Division II

1. Piqua (2-0) d. Butler 43-18; host Greenville on Friday night

2. Fairborn (2-0) d. West Carrollton 45-32; plays at Tippecanoe on Friday night

3. Stebbins (2-0) d. Sidney 22-20; plays at Xenia on Friday night

4. Troy (1-1) d. Xenia 34-7; plays at Butler on Friday night

5. Sidney (1-1) L. to Stebbins 22-20; plays host to New Richmond on Friday night

Others: Belmont*, Tecumseh, West Carrollton*, Xenia

Division III

1. Bellbrook (2-0) d. Franklin 34-0; plays at Valley View on Friday night

2. Tippecanoe (2-0) d. Greenville 28-0; hosts Fairborn on Friday night

3. Carroll (1-1) d. Chaminade Julienne 20-17; host McNicholas on Friday night

4. Chaminade Julienne (1-1) L. to Carroll 20-17; plays Badin at Edgewood on Saturday night

5. Bellefontaine (1-1) L. to Springfield Shawnee 13-6 in overtime; host Jonathan Alder on Friday night

Others: Alter, Butler, Dunbar*, Franklin, Fenwick**, Greenville, Monroe, Trotwood-Madison*

Division IV

1. Graham (2-0) d. Benjamin Logan 33-32 in overtime; host North Union on Friday night

2. Valley View (2-0) d. Monroe 31-7; hosts Bellbrook on Friday night

3. Milton-Union (2-0) d. Madison 13-12; hosts Waynesville on Friday night

4. Eaton (1-1) beat Oakwood 10-7; plays at Monroe on Friday night

5. Northwestern (1-1) beat Urbana 41-7; hosts Indian Lake on Friday night

Others: Kenton Ridge, Northridge, Thurgood Marshall*, Oakwood, Ponitz*, Urbana

Division V

1. Versailles (2-0) d. Delphos St. John 27-0; plays host to Marion Local on Friday night

2. Springfield Shawnee (2-0) d. Bellefontaine 13-6 in overtime; plays at Tecumseh on Friday night

3. West Liberty-Salem (2-0) d. Triad 27-20; plays host to Fairbanks on Friday night

4. Brookville (1-1) d. Carlisle 42-6; plays host to Oakwood on Friday night

5. Greenon (1-1) d. Catholic Central 24-0; plays at Madison Plains

Others: Benjamin Logan, Bethel, Carlisle, Indian Lake, Madison, Meadowdale*, Preble Shawnee

Division VI

1. Coldwater (2-0) d. Minster 49-14; plays host to Fort Recovery on Friday night

2. Covington (2-0) d. Miami East 43-14; plays at Twin Valley South on Friday night

3. Mechanicsburg (1-0) d. West Jefferson 37-29; plays host to Triad on Friday night

4. St. Henry (1-1) d. Anna 44-13; plays host to Minster on Friday night

5. Triad (1-0) L. to West Liberty-Salem 27-20; plays at Mechanicsburg on Friday night

Others: Anna, Arcanum, Dayton Christian, Dixie, Fort Recovery, Greeneview, Miami East, Minster, National Trail, Northeastern, Parkway, Troy Christian

Division VII

1. Marion Local (1-0) d. New Bremen 21-13; plays at Versailles on Friday night

2. Fort Loramie (2-0) Bethel 61-7; plays host to Miami East on Friday night

3. Tri-Village (2-0) d. Ansonia 56-35; plays host to National Trail on Friday night

4. New Bremen (1-1) L. to Marion Local 21-13; plays at Delphos St. John on Friday night

5. Tri-County North (1-1) d. Twin Valley South 42-7; plays host to Bethel on Friday night

Others: Ansonia, Lehman Catholic, Bradford, Catholic Central, Tri-County North, Southeastern, Cedarville, Mississinawa Valley, Jefferson*

*Currently not active