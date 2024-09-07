High School Football Week 3 Scoreboard

Friday’s Results
Aiken 28, Reading 22
Anderson 64, Little Miami 0
Ansonia 46, Dixie 6
Badin 17, Edgewood 7
Beavercreek 48, Thurgood Marshall 0
Bellbrook 16, Valley View 3
Bloom-Carroll 31, Jonathan Alder 21
Brookville 33, Graham 0
Butler 21, Troy 13
Carlisle 37, Northridge 30
Carmel (IN) 44, Centerville 23
Celina 42, Van Wert 14
Col. Bishop Hartley 49, Chaminade Julienne 23
Coldwater 55, Fort Recovery 8
Dayton Christian 15, MVCA 3
Deer Park 39, Norwood 8
Defiance 14, St. Marys 10
Eaton 28, Talawanda 7
Elder 30, Springboro 6
Fairbanks 38, Cedarville 21
Fairborn 42, West Carrollton 6
Fairfield 56, Sycamore 13
Finneytown 22, Lockland 18
Fort Loramie 35, Covington 15
Franklin 42, Washington C.H. 7
Greeneview 42, West Liberty-Salem 14
Harrison 49, Indian Hill 19
Indian Lake 28, Allen East 21
Kenton 37, Elida 0
Kenton Ridge 58, Mifflin 0
Kings 28, Loveland 20
La Salle 18, Fairmont 12
Lakota East 27, Hamilton 24, OT
Lawrence North (IN) 45, Wayne 21
Lima Bath 49, Lima Shawnee 23
London 58, Richmond (IN) 8
Marion Local 42, St. Henry 9
Mason 20, Oak Hills 7
Meadowdale 44, Troy Christian 6
Mechanicsburg 40, Greenon 12
Middletown 16, Colerain 10
Middletown Madison 38, Blanchester 14
Milton-Union 28, Oakwood 23
Minster 41, Anna 14
Moeller 42, East Central (IN) 13
Monroe 31, Fenwick 14
Mount Healthy 19, Wilmington 13
New Bremen 30, Parkway 0
Northeastern 20, Catholic Central 7
Northmont 15, Withrow 14
Piqua 24, Stebbins 13
Preble Shawnee 39, National Trail 6
Princeton 14, Lakota West 6
Ross 34, Northwest 0
Southeastern 35, Triad 13
Spencerville 24, Riverside 21
Springfield 15, Trotwood 14
Springfield Shawnee 20, Tecumseh 0
St. Xavier 35, Cathedral (IN) 31
Summit Country Day 22, East Clinton 18
Taft 36, Alter 7
Taylor 35, Woodward 0
Tippecanoe 72, Greenville 7
Tri-County North 21, Bradford 18
Tri-Village 38, Twin Valley South 6
Turpin 30, Walnut Hills 7
Urbana 34, Bethel 7
Versailles 17, Delphos St. John’s 7
Wapakoneta 42, Ottawa-Glandorf 14
Waynesville 49, Goshen 7
West Clermont 24, Lebanon 14
West Jefferson 28, Madison-Plains 21
Williamsburg 20, Mariemont 0
Winton Woods 22, Milford 3
Xenia 48, Sidney 7
Thursday’s Results
Arcanum 42, Mississinawa Valley 6
Belmont 18, Col. South 17
Hughes 20, Roger Bacon 14, OT
Miami East 21, Northwestern 20
Miamisburg 44, Ponitz 0
