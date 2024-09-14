High School Football Week 4 Scoreboard

Sports
By Travis Erickson – Staff Writer
Updated 2 hours ago
X

Friday’s Results

Anderson 41, Lebanon 7

Ansonia 28, Arcanum 14

Badin 21, Bishop Ready 14

Bellbrook 63, Ponitz 0

Bellefontaine 49, Ben Logan 0

Belmont 42, Gamble Montessori 8

Butler 41, Greenville 7

Carroll 23, Northwest 20, 3OT

Celina 23, Lima Shawnee 3

Centerville 31, Fairmont 28

Chaminade-Julienne 26, Franklin 7

CHCA 27, Worthington Christian 20

Cin. College Prep 50, Cin. Country Day 42

Clark Montessori 26, Norwood 12

Clinton-Massie 56, Blanchester 15

Col. East 52, Thurgood Marshall 0

Coldwater 34, Anna 18

Covington 45, Troy Christian 0

Dayton Christian 41, New Miami 7

Defiance 41, Van Wert 14

Eaton 34, Oakwood 7

Edgewood 34, Talawanda 14

Fairbanks 50, Catholic Central 13

Fenwick 28, Aiken 14

Fort Loramie 28, Crestview 21

Greeneview 22, West Jefferson 7

Hamilton 7, Mason 3

Harrison 49, Western Hills 0

Indian Hill 48, Mariemont 0

Indian Lake 47, Tecumseh 6

Jonathan Alder 35, North Union 0

Kenton Ridge 27, Northwestern 21, OT

Kings 28, West Clermont 10

La Salle 7, Central (KY) 6

Lakota West 50, Fairfield 14

Lehman Catholic 35, Milton-Union 27

Lima Bath 42, Kenton 35

Lima Central Catholic 35, Allen East 7

Little Miami 20, Walnut Hills 14

London 54, Springfield Shawnee 0

Madison-Plains 38, Triad 14

Marion Local 71, Delphos St. John’s 0

McNicholas 27, Roger Bacon 6

Mechanicsburg 42, Cedarville 6

Middletown 36, Sycamore 0

Middletown Madison 42, Meadowdale 12

Milford 19, Loveland 12

Minster 42, Parkway 21

Monroe 26, Hughes 20, OT

Mount Healthy 20, Taft 16

National Trail 47, Bradford 7

New Richmond 35, Clermont Northeastern 3

Northeastern 53, Greenon 16

Northmont 20, Beavercreek 15

Northridge 28, Miami East 10

Oak Hills 45, Colerain 13

Ottawa-Glandorf 28, Elida 7

Portsmouth Notre Dame 12, MVCA 9

Princeton 17, Lakota East 16

Purcell Marian 16, KIPP Academy 14

Reading 31, Finneytown 0

Riverside 20, Bethel 13

SBEP 37, Summit Country Day 7

Sidney 37, Fairborn 27

Springboro 28, Wayne 6

Springfield 40, Miamisburg 9

St. Henry 48, Fort Recovery 14

St. Xavier 31, Withrow 7

Taylor 47, Deer Park 13

Tippecanoe 35, Piqua 10

Tri-County North 15, Dixie 14

Tri-Village 41, Mississinawa Valley 6

Troy 48, West Carrollton 7

Urbana 43, Graham 0

Valley View 50, Carlisle 20

Versailles 18, New Bremen 17

Wapakoneta 28, St. Marys 14

Waynesville 56, Brookville 29

West Liberty-Salem 41, Southeastern 0

Wilmington 35, Ross 21

Winton Woods 31, Turpin 0

Wyoming 35, Madeira 7

Xenia 49, Stebbins 6

Thursday’s Results

Alter 10, Trotwood 7

Preble Shawnee 48, Twin Valley South 7

