High School Football Week 5 Scoreboard

Friday’s Results
Alter 30, Northwest 28
Anderson 51, Lebanon 26
Arcanum 48, Tri-County North 16
Bellbrook 44, Franklin 21
Belmont 9, Col. East 6
Brookville 42, Carlisle 0
Butler 27, West Carrollton 0
Centerville 38, Northmont 0
Clinton-Massie 42, Harrison 10
Coldwater 21, Delphos St. John’s 14
Colerain 32, Oak Hills 9
Covington 26, Bethel 21
Crestview 31, Delphos Jefferson 28
Defiance 47, Kenton 14
Eaton 35, Waynesville 7
Edgewood 42, Wilmington 7
Elida 42, Celina 21
Fairbanks 47, Madison Plains 0
Greenfield Central (IN) 28, Fort Loramie 18
Greenon 48, Triad 14
Indian Lake 35, Bellefontaine 19
Jonathan Alder 42, North Union 14
Kenton Ridge 55, Urbana 14
Kings 38, Walnut Hills 14
La Salle 28, Dupont Manual (KY) 24
Lakota East 33, Mason 27
Lakota West 49, Hamilton 13
Lima Perry 26, Hardin Northern 6
London 35, Graham 6
Marion Local 56, Minster 14
McNicholas 31, Roger Bacon 6
Mechanicsburg 35, Greeneview 10
Miami East 28, Lehman Catholic 23
Milan (IN) 39, New Miami 6
Milford 48, Loveland 34
Milton-Union 29, Troy Christian 9
Monroe 49, Oakwood 21
Mount Healthy 26, Fenwick 7
National Trail 38, Dixie 20
New Bremen 48, Anna 13
New Richmond 49, Norwood 19
Northeastern 39, Southeastern 10
Northridge 28, Riverside 10
Ottawa-Glandorf 35, Lima Bath 0
Park Tudor (IN) 48, Cin. Country Day 14
Piqua 42, Sidney 7
Preble Shawnee 48, Bradford 27
Princeton 28, Fairfield 27
Springboro 15, Fairmont 14
Springfield 42, Beavercreek 0
Springfield Shawnee 49, Northwestern 20
St. Henry 35, Parkway 0
St. Marys 21, Van Wert 14
St. Xavier 49, Moeller 16
St. Xavier (KY) 31, Elder 21
Summit Country Day 65, Meadowdale 28
Sycamore 20, Middletown 14
Talawanda 7, Carroll 0
Tecumseh 17, Ben Logan 6
Tippecanoe 50, Stebbins 24
Tri-Village 21, Ansonia 7
Troy 55, Fairborn 0
Turpin 41, Little Miami 23
Twin Valley South 46, Mississinawa Valley 12
Upper Scioto Valley 42, Crestline 8
Valley View 44, Middletown Madison 6
Versailles 35, Fort Recovery 12
Wapakoneta 21, Lima Shawnee 7
Wayne 34, Miamisburg 20
Waynesfield-Goshen 56, Elgin 28
West Jefferson 47, Catholic Central 27
West Liberty-Salem 37, Cedarville 7
Williamsburg 44, Lockland 12
Winton Woods 44, West Clermont 14
Withrow 25, Trotwood 0
Woodward 40, Clark Montessori 14
Wyoming 24, Reading 14
Xenia 21, Greenville 14
Thursday’s Results
Aiken 32, Dohn Prep 0
Ponitz 34, Thurgood Marshall 6