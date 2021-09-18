dayton-daily-news logo
X

High School Football Week 5 Scoreboard

Springfield's Jaivian Norman sacks Beavercreek quarterback Spencer Johnson in Friday's game at Springfield. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Caption
Springfield's Jaivian Norman sacks Beavercreek quarterback Spencer Johnson in Friday's game at Springfield. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Sports
11 minutes ago

Friday’s Results

Alter 30, Northwest 28

Anderson 51, Lebanon 26

Arcanum 48, Tri-County North 16

Bellbrook 44, Franklin 21

Belmont 9, Col. East 6

Brookville 42, Carlisle 0

Butler 27, West Carrollton 0

Centerville 38, Northmont 0

Clinton-Massie 42, Harrison 10

Coldwater 21, Delphos St. John’s 14

Colerain 32, Oak Hills 9

Covington 26, Bethel 21

Crestview 31, Delphos Jefferson 28

Defiance 47, Kenton 14

Eaton 35, Waynesville 7

Edgewood 42, Wilmington 7

Elida 42, Celina 21

Fairbanks 47, Madison Plains 0

Greenfield Central (IN) 28, Fort Loramie 18

Greenon 48, Triad 14

Indian Lake 35, Bellefontaine 19

Jonathan Alder 42, North Union 14

Kenton Ridge 55, Urbana 14

Kings 38, Walnut Hills 14

La Salle 28, Dupont Manual (KY) 24

Lakota East 33, Mason 27

Lakota West 49, Hamilton 13

Lima Perry 26, Hardin Northern 6

London 35, Graham 6

Marion Local 56, Minster 14

McNicholas 31, Roger Bacon 6

Mechanicsburg 35, Greeneview 10

Miami East 28, Lehman Catholic 23

Milan (IN) 39, New Miami 6

Milford 48, Loveland 34

Milton-Union 29, Troy Christian 9

Monroe 49, Oakwood 21

Mount Healthy 26, Fenwick 7

National Trail 38, Dixie 20

New Bremen 48, Anna 13

New Richmond 49, Norwood 19

Northeastern 39, Southeastern 10

Northridge 28, Riverside 10

Ottawa-Glandorf 35, Lima Bath 0

Park Tudor (IN) 48, Cin. Country Day 14

Piqua 42, Sidney 7

Preble Shawnee 48, Bradford 27

Princeton 28, Fairfield 27

Springboro 15, Fairmont 14

Springfield 42, Beavercreek 0

Springfield Shawnee 49, Northwestern 20

St. Henry 35, Parkway 0

St. Marys 21, Van Wert 14

St. Xavier 49, Moeller 16

St. Xavier (KY) 31, Elder 21

Summit Country Day 65, Meadowdale 28

Sycamore 20, Middletown 14

Talawanda 7, Carroll 0

Tecumseh 17, Ben Logan 6

Tippecanoe 50, Stebbins 24

Tri-Village 21, Ansonia 7

Troy 55, Fairborn 0

Turpin 41, Little Miami 23

Twin Valley South 46, Mississinawa Valley 12

Upper Scioto Valley 42, Crestline 8

Valley View 44, Middletown Madison 6

Versailles 35, Fort Recovery 12

Wapakoneta 21, Lima Shawnee 7

Wayne 34, Miamisburg 20

Waynesfield-Goshen 56, Elgin 28

West Jefferson 47, Catholic Central 27

West Liberty-Salem 37, Cedarville 7

Williamsburg 44, Lockland 12

Winton Woods 44, West Clermont 14

Withrow 25, Trotwood 0

Woodward 40, Clark Montessori 14

Wyoming 24, Reading 14

Xenia 21, Greenville 14

Thursday’s Results

Aiken 32, Dohn Prep 0

Ponitz 34, Thurgood Marshall 6

In Other News
1
Eaton tops Waynesville in matchup of unbeatens
2
Harrison tosses three TD passes, Centerville routs Northmont
3
Dayton’s road opener comes against top-10 ranked FCS opponent
4
Ohio State Buckeyes: 5 storylines to watch Saturday against Tulsa
5
Winker hopes Cincinnati is rocking as he returns to lineup for big...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top